TimesLIVE
All members of cabinet to undergo lifestyle audits — Ramaphosa
Image: Phando Jikelo, Parliament RSA
President Cyril Ramaphosa says all members of his cabinet have agreed to undergo lifestyle audits for the 2024/2025 financial year.
This includes the president, deputy president, ministers and deputy ministers.
In a written reply to a parliamentary question by Rise Mzansi MP Makashule Gana, Ramaphosa said the process would be led by the office of the director-general and the secretary of the cabinet in the Presidency, who are qualified auditors.
The audits will be through lifestyle reviews and lifestyle investigations.
“The lifestyle reviews are the first step of the process and are conducted subsequent to the submission of financial disclosures by members of the executive. Lifestyle investigations will follow in the event the information provided during lifestyle reviews is not satisfactory,” Ramaphosa said.
