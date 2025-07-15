Ramaphosa has established a judicial commission of inquiry to probe allegations relating to criminals infiltrating law enforcement, intelligence agencies, the judiciary and associated institutions within the criminal justice system.
Mkhwanazi alleged Mchunu interfered with sensitive police investigations. He also accused him of protecting controversial businessman Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala.
Mkhwanazi alleged that Mchunu had ties with people outside the police force — including Matlala and his associate Brown Mogotsi — who influenced his decisions.
He also said a police investigation by the political killings task team unmasked a syndicate controlled by a drug cartel, which involves politicians, the police, metro police and correctional services, prosecutors and the judiciary, as well as business people.
Top cop Masemola places deputy Sibiya on leave
'I directed him to stay at home while I investigate the allegations'
Image: Eugene Coetzee
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola says he has placed his deputy, Gen Shadrack Sibiya, on leave of absence.
“I directed him to stay at home while I investigate the allegations [made against him by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkwanazi],” Masemola told Sowetan on Tuesday.
At a media briefing on July 6, Mkhwanazi accused Sibiya of being in cahoots with Mchunu in closing down the political killings task team in a bid to protect politicians and murderers.
Masemola’s decision comes shortly after President Cyril Ramaphosa placed police minister Senzo Mchunu on leave of absence, with immediate effect.
