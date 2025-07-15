The South African Post Office (SAPO) has acknowledged years of financial mismanagement, irregular expenditure and failure to meet contractual obligations. These issues continue to hinder its ability to recover, even under a court-approved business rescue plan.
Presenting to parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on Tuesday, SAPO CFO Lenny Govender confirmed that irregular expenditure stood at R2.6bn for the financial year ending March 2024.
Govender said the majority of irregular expenditure was due to noncompliance with National Treasury regulations.
“In most cases, contracts ended and were extended without following a competitive bidding process,” said Govender.
He explained that many of the irregular contracts related to services such as security and cash-in-transit (CIT), with one contract valued at R924m.
“Even if there are only two service providers, SAPO was still supposed to follow a competitive bidding process. The mere fact that we continued to extend those contracts made them irregular. There was a lot of failure, improper contract management,” he said.
Scopa chairperson Songezo Zibi questioned whether such contract mismanagement could be seen as innocent shortcomings.
“I wouldn’t say it’s an innocent shortcoming. There was a lot of improper oversight,” said Govender.
Govender highlighted fruitless and wasteful expenditure linked to prolonged suspensions of employees.
“Since the average was 122 days, several employees were sitting over two and a half years on suspension,” he said.
This resulted in SAPO paying salaries to suspended staff while also paying acting allowances to replacements.
Deputy minister of communications and digital technologies, Mondli Gungubele, criticised this practice.
Post Office acknowledges years of financial mismanagement
Image: Freddy Mavunda
SowetanLIVE
