He said the party expressed full confidence in the appointment of Prof Firoz Cachalia as acting minister of police.
“The ANC views setting of commissions of inquiry, while not substitute for law enforcement, are essential instruments in the pursuit of justice, truth, and reform – especially where systemic failure, conflict of interest, or possible political interference has paralysed existing institutions.”
He said the Zondo commission into state capture ensured that R14bn in assets were frozen, R5.4bn recovered, and more than 60 individuals and entities facing criminal prosecution.
In addition, he said the Nugent commission triggered a renewal at the SA Revenue Service and exposed private sector complicity in undermining state capacity.
“These commissions have not only exposed wrongdoing but have informed meaningful legislative and structural reforms.
“This is not a moment for complacency, nor is it a time for political theatre. It is a time for principled leadership, for renewal in action, and for a reaffirmation of the values that underpin the liberation movement’s commitment to building a capable, developmental, and ethical state.”
SowetanLIVE
Placing Mchunu on leave reflects responsible governance, not a sign of guilt – Mbalula
Image: X
The ANC says President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to place police minister Senzo Mchunu on a leave of absence is commendable and does not imply guilt or prejudgment.
The party's secretary-general Fikile Mbalula told a media briefing on Tuesday that the ANC welcomed Ramaphosa's decision to establish a judicial commission of inquiry to probe the rot in the police.
“Left unaddressed, such allegations threaten to erode public confidence in the institutions that are meant to protect the South African people and uphold the rule of law,” he said.
The commission will be chaired by acting deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, who will be assisted by advocates Sesi Baloyi SC and Sandile Khumalo SC.
Ramaphosa's decision follows allegations made last week by KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who claimed that Mchunu interfered with sensitive police investigations.
He also accused him of protecting controversial businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.
Mkhwanazi alleged that Mchunu had ties with people outside the police force, including Matlala and his associate Brown Mogotsi, who influenced his decisions.
He also said a police investigation had unmasked a syndicate controlled by a drug cartel. According to him, the syndicate involved politicians, law enforcement officials from the police, metro police and correctional services, prosecutors and the judiciary, as well as businesspeople.
Mbalula said the decision to establish the commission affirmed that the fight against crime and corruption will not be “waged through expedient populism or grandstanding, but through lawful, transparent, and institutional processes grounded in our democratic order”.
“As the ANC, we welcome the president’s consistent approach of allowing institutions to function independently, guided by law and not by political expediency. His actions continue to reflect a clear commitment to the restoration and strengthening of the state.”
He said the party expressed full confidence in the appointment of Prof Firoz Cachalia as acting minister of police.
“The ANC views setting of commissions of inquiry, while not substitute for law enforcement, are essential instruments in the pursuit of justice, truth, and reform – especially where systemic failure, conflict of interest, or possible political interference has paralysed existing institutions.”
He said the Zondo commission into state capture ensured that R14bn in assets were frozen, R5.4bn recovered, and more than 60 individuals and entities facing criminal prosecution.
In addition, he said the Nugent commission triggered a renewal at the SA Revenue Service and exposed private sector complicity in undermining state capacity.
“These commissions have not only exposed wrongdoing but have informed meaningful legislative and structural reforms.
“This is not a moment for complacency, nor is it a time for political theatre. It is a time for principled leadership, for renewal in action, and for a reaffirmation of the values that underpin the liberation movement’s commitment to building a capable, developmental, and ethical state.”
SowetanLIVE
Ramaphosa sets commission to probe police rot
'South Africans tired of commissions of inquiry': parties on Ramaphosa's response to Mkhwanazi allegations
Cyril establishes commission of inquiry to probe Mkhwanazi's claims as Mchunu is iced
People's trust in police at its ‘all-time low’ – HSRC
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos