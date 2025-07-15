People's trust in police at its ‘all-time low’ – HSRC

The survey also shows that no province recorded trust levels above 30%, with the Northern Cape (30%), North West (29%), and Western Cape (28%) ranking highest. However, these were still among the lowest figures recorded since 1998. "While provincial levels and trajectories have varied, the trend points to a deepening legitimacy crisis for the SAPS across the country, with historically higher-trust provinces converging downward toward the levels of deep scepticism observed in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal," the HSRC said.
In 2021, public trust in the police was 27%. "This appears to be linked to the July 2021 social unrest. Many criticised the poor performance of the police during the unrest."
This was followed by a further five percentage point decline to 22% in 2022, with the 2023 and 2024/2025 confidence levels almost unchanged, which may reflect increasing rates for certain crimes. "The 2022/2023 and 2024/2025 figures are the lowest recorded in 27 years."
Those who displayed lower trust in the police include victims of crime or those who fear being attacked. "Well-publicised instances of police abuse or failure can also seem to reduce public confidence. It is evident that in a high-crime and socially-divided society, confidence in the police is made up of a mix of views on the fairness and effectiveness of the police, combined with experiences of crime [including worry about crime], experiences of policing, and even more general views on the functioning of democracy and government.
"The risk is that low and diminishing confidence in the police, [and] if left unchecked, will also continue to negatively shape views [of] key elements of police legitimacy, such as a sense of shared moral values and the duty to obey the police."
Some of the suggestions made by the HSRC on how to regain police trust include promoting competent and ethical police leadership and strengthening the overall system of police governance. It also said the police should put more measures in place to monitor and control the use of force, and promote a culture of police accountability.
SowetanLIVE
People's trust in police at its ‘all-time low’ – HSRC
Mkhwanazi's claims represent another 'decisive moment for policing... which will have a significant bearing on project to rebuild public trust'
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Public trust in the police has reached an all-time low, a recent study by the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) has revealed.
According to the HSRC's South African Social Attitudes Survey, trust in the police has declined significantly over the past two decades, with only 22% of citizens expressing trust in the police in 2022. The 2023 and 2024/25 confidence levels were almost unchanged.
They spoke to between 2,500 and 3,500 people across the country.
The HSRC said recent allegations of police rot by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi represented another "decisive moment for policing in SA, the outcome of which will have a significant bearing on the project to rebuild public trust".
Mkhwanazi claimed a police investigation unmasked a syndicate controlled by a drug cartel, which allegedly involves politicians, law enforcement officials from the police, metro police and correctional services, prosecutors and the judiciary, as well as business people.
He also alleged that police minister Senzo Mchunu interfered with sensitive police investigations – which has led to President Cyril Ramaphosa placing the minister on leave of absence.
The council's survey found that trust levels in the police have remained relatively low over 1998 to 2024/2025 period. "Notably, during this 27-year interval, a majority of the adult public never expressed trust in the police, suggesting that police legitimacy has been a longstanding issue," it said.
The survey also shows that no province recorded trust levels above 30%, with the Northern Cape (30%), North West (29%), and Western Cape (28%) ranking highest. However, these were still among the lowest figures recorded since 1998. "While provincial levels and trajectories have varied, the trend points to a deepening legitimacy crisis for the SAPS across the country, with historically higher-trust provinces converging downward toward the levels of deep scepticism observed in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal," the HSRC said.
In 2021, public trust in the police was 27%. "This appears to be linked to the July 2021 social unrest. Many criticised the poor performance of the police during the unrest."
This was followed by a further five percentage point decline to 22% in 2022, with the 2023 and 2024/2025 confidence levels almost unchanged, which may reflect increasing rates for certain crimes. "The 2022/2023 and 2024/2025 figures are the lowest recorded in 27 years."
Those who displayed lower trust in the police include victims of crime or those who fear being attacked. "Well-publicised instances of police abuse or failure can also seem to reduce public confidence. It is evident that in a high-crime and socially-divided society, confidence in the police is made up of a mix of views on the fairness and effectiveness of the police, combined with experiences of crime [including worry about crime], experiences of policing, and even more general views on the functioning of democracy and government.
"The risk is that low and diminishing confidence in the police, [and] if left unchecked, will also continue to negatively shape views [of] key elements of police legitimacy, such as a sense of shared moral values and the duty to obey the police."
Some of the suggestions made by the HSRC on how to regain police trust include promoting competent and ethical police leadership and strengthening the overall system of police governance. It also said the police should put more measures in place to monitor and control the use of force, and promote a culture of police accountability.
SowetanLIVE
Ramaphosa sets commission to probe police rot
'South Africans tired of commissions of inquiry': parties on Ramaphosa's response to Mkhwanazi allegations
Mkhwanazi doing well after week of police 'crisis': KZN premier Ntuli
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos