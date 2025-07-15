“As the executive authority, I've a duty to act in the best interest of good governance, efficient service delivery and public trust. We've made several assessment in our departments and realised that we need to make certain changes aimed [at] strengthening the work of government to address service delivery and [a] number of challenges confronting the province, challenges that would hinder us to deliver services,” said Ndlovu.
Ndlovu said the removed two MECs are yet to placed anywhere within the legislature.
Mpumalanga premier axes two MECs, reshuffles cabinet
Mpumalanga premier Mandla Ndlovu sacked his education MEC Cathy Dlamini together with economic development and tourism MEC Makhosazane Masilela.
Ndlovu reshuffled his cabinet on Tuesday and replaced Dlamini with former speaker of the provincial legislature Lindi Lettie Masina while former Ehlanzeni District mayor Jesta Sidel took over from Masilela.
Ndlovu also swapped around Nompumelelo Hlophe MEC for the department of agriculture with social development MEC Brenda Moeketsi.
Ndlovu said Masina's immediate task is to achieve a 90% pass rate target for the year 2025. Promote participation of learners on math's and science and promote e-learning system and introduction of tablets for learners starting from grade 10 to grade 12.
Sidel has been tasked to organise the mining indaba, investment summit, finalise the visibility study of cable car in the province.
