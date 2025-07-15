Lawyer struck off roll for client theft

His conduct was reported to the Legal Practice Council in 2021, but due to delays, the disciplinary process was only concluded years later.
Slingers criticised the delay as “unfortunate” but made it clear that it did not diminish the gravity of Beukman’s misconduct.
“A person who lacks integrity or is dishonest cannot be trusted to carry out the duties of a legal practitioner,” she said.
She rejected Beukman’s suggestion that the amount involved was too small to warrant disbarment.
“He failed to appreciate the seriousness of the misconduct he had committed,” Slingers said. “His conduct, viewed in its totality, supports a conclusion that he suffers from a character defect that renders him a danger to society and the legal profession.”
The court found Beukman made misleading claims about his financial situation and working arrangements with another attorney, contradicting earlier statements in his affidavits.
“He misled the Legal Practice Council and the court,” the judgment said.
The court ruled that a suspension would be insufficient, declaring that Beukman “is not a fit and proper person to continue practising as an attorney”.
He was ordered to pay the R50,000 owed to Jacobs by November 30 or face contempt proceedings.
Beukman must also return his certificate of enrolment within five days or the sheriff will be authorised to retrieve it.
“The respondent’s dishonest and fraudulent conduct has tainted the image of the legal profession and breached the trust that the public places in it,” Slingers said.
