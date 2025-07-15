News

Jayden-Lee's mom accused of killing him with a blunt object

Boy's bed, school uniform were soaked in blood

15 July 2025 - 09:50
Jayden-Lee Meek's mother Tiffany Nicole Dunn Meek
Image: Antonio Muchave

The blood trail uncovered by police showed Fleurhof pre-teen Jayden-Lee Meek was murdered in his own home.

A blunt-force head injury was the cause of death, according to the charge sheet presented in the Roodepoort magistrate's court on Monday during the first appearance of his mother, Tiffany Nicole Dunn Meek.

