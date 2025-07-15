The blood trail uncovered by police showed Fleurhof pre-teen Jayden-Lee Meek was murdered in his own home.
A blunt-force head injury was the cause of death, according to the charge sheet presented in the Roodepoort magistrate's court on Monday during the first appearance of his mother, Tiffany Nicole Dunn Meek.
Click here for more on this story.
Jayden-Lee's mom accused of killing him with a blunt object
Boy's bed, school uniform were soaked in blood
Image: Antonio Muchave
The blood trail uncovered by police showed Fleurhof pre-teen Jayden-Lee Meek was murdered in his own home.
A blunt-force head injury was the cause of death, according to the charge sheet presented in the Roodepoort magistrate's court on Monday during the first appearance of his mother, Tiffany Nicole Dunn Meek.
Click here for more on this story.
Portfolio committee unhappy with progress on slain Jayden Lee case
OPINION | Gauteng govt keeps boosting its interventions to protect vulnerable women, children
Joshlin Smith's mother, two others sentenced to life imprisonment for human trafficking
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos