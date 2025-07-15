Miss South Africa Mia le Roux, who is a member of President Cyril Ramaphosa's national dialogue eminent persons group, says the dialogue is important to give a voice to the voiceless.
“I believe this national dialogue is important because, as someone who has always felt unheard, who never had a voice, this is an opportunity for you to have your voice heard,” Le Roux said at the group's inaugural meeting at the Union Building on Friday.
“And you really do have an opportunity to have your say, and I’m here to ensure that there is credibility to the process and that it is a success.”
Le Roux was diagnosed with profound hearing loss at the age of one and has been relying on a cochlear implant to aid her hearing. She's the first hearing-impaired individual to be crowned Miss South Africa. She uses her platform to advocate for inclusivity.
In June Ramaphosa announced an eminent persons group that will guide the national dialogue discussing challenges facing the country, such as poverty, unemployment, inequalities, crime, gender-based violence and corruption.
'I'm here to ensure there's credibility': Miss SA Mia le Roux on her role in national dialogue
Image: Supplied
Miss South Africa Mia le Roux, who is a member of President Cyril Ramaphosa's national dialogue eminent persons group, says the dialogue is important to give a voice to the voiceless.
“I believe this national dialogue is important because, as someone who has always felt unheard, who never had a voice, this is an opportunity for you to have your voice heard,” Le Roux said at the group's inaugural meeting at the Union Building on Friday.
“And you really do have an opportunity to have your say, and I’m here to ensure that there is credibility to the process and that it is a success.”
Le Roux was diagnosed with profound hearing loss at the age of one and has been relying on a cochlear implant to aid her hearing. She's the first hearing-impaired individual to be crowned Miss South Africa. She uses her platform to advocate for inclusivity.
In June Ramaphosa announced an eminent persons group that will guide the national dialogue discussing challenges facing the country, such as poverty, unemployment, inequalities, crime, gender-based violence and corruption.
The group comprises prominent figures, including:
Ramaphosa emphasised the importance of including prominent figures from all walks of life in the group.
“We’ve been clear that this dialogue must be as inclusive as possible,” he said.
“It cannot be partisan; it cannot favour one group or perspective over another. It needs to be citizen led and the outcomes need to reflect the collective views of the people of South Africa.”
He said while the government has the capacity and resources to facilitate the national dialogue, it should not be government driven.
“Citizens must be able to freely and fully participate in the national dialogue as individuals in their organised formations and through representative bodies.”
TimesLIVE
No height or weight requirements and age-limit change as Miss SA 2025 entries open
Miss SA launches education initiative for people living with disabilities
WATCH | 'My body was saying no, I fell repeatedly': Mia opens up about Miss Universe withdrawal
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos