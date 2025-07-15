News

'I'm here to ensure there's credibility': Miss SA Mia le Roux on her role in national dialogue

15 July 2025 - 17:16
Miss South Africa 2025 Mia le Roux. File photo.
Image: Supplied

Miss South Africa Mia le Roux, who is a member of President Cyril Ramaphosa's national dialogue eminent persons group, says the dialogue is important to give a voice to the voiceless.

“I believe this national dialogue is important because, as someone who has always felt unheard, who never had a voice, this is an opportunity for you to have your voice heard,” Le Roux said at the group's inaugural meeting at the Union Building on Friday.

“And you really do have an opportunity to have your say, and I’m here to ensure that there is credibility to the process and that it is a success.”

Le Roux was diagnosed with profound hearing loss at the age of one and has been relying on a cochlear implant to aid her hearing. She's the first hearing-impaired individual to be crowned Miss South Africa. She uses her platform to advocate for inclusivity.

In June Ramaphosa announced an eminent persons group that will guide the national dialogue discussing challenges facing the country, such as poverty, unemployment, inequalities, crime, gender-based violence and corruption.

The group comprises prominent figures, including:

  • Springbok captain Siya Kolisi;
  • award-winning actor John Kani;
  • Zion Christian Church leader Bishop Barnabas Lekganyane; and
  • entrepreneur Robbie Brozin.

Ramaphosa emphasised the importance of including prominent figures from all walks of life in the group.

“We’ve been clear that this dialogue must be as inclusive as possible,” he said.

“It cannot be partisan; it cannot favour one group or perspective over another. It needs to be citizen led and the outcomes need to reflect the collective views of the people of South Africa.”

He said while the government has the capacity and resources to facilitate the national dialogue, it should not be government driven.

“Citizens must be able to freely and fully participate in the national dialogue as individuals in their organised formations and through representative bodies.”

