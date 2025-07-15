I welcome an investigation that will be led by a judge – Sibiya

Masemola’s decision comes shortly after Ramaphosa placed police minister Senzo Mchunu on leave of absence with immediate effect.
Deputy police commissioner for crime detection Gen Shadrack Sibiya says he welcomes an investigation by the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of criminals infiltrating the police and not “any other kangaroo court”.
Speaking to Sowetan, Sibiya said he was meeting with his lawyers to get legal advice on the letter he received from the national commissioner, Fannie Masemola. According to Sibiya, the letter is asking him to “stay at home” while Masemola investigates allegations made against him by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.
At a media briefing on July 6, Mkhwanazi accused Sibiya of being in cahoots with Mchunu in closing down the political killings task team in a bid to protect politicians and murderers.
“My letter doesn't say that I am put on leave of absence, it just says that the investigation is being conducted as per Gen Mkhwanazi's allegations during his press briefing,” said Sibiya.
“I don't know if they call that leave of absence. But safe to say I welcome the investigation by the commission [and] not any other kangaroo investigation [and] I welcome the investigation as pronounced by the president [Cyril Ramaphosa]”.
