Foot and mouth cases unsolved in five provinces – department of agriculture

Free State is now under quarantine

15 July 2025 - 06:30
Image: Lalama Zenzile

More than 230 cases of foot and mouth disease remain unsolved across five provinces.

This is after the department of agriculture placed a commercial farm in the Moqhaka local municipality in the Free State under quarantine after it recorded a positive case.

Department's spokesperson Joylene van Wyk said that the property was placed under quarantine on July 8 and immediate control measures were implemented, including surveillance and vaccination.

Trace-back activities are ongoing to determine the source of the infection, while farms in the surrounding 10km radius are undergoing surveillance to determine the possible extent of the spread,” she said.

Van Wyk said that as of July this year, a total of 270 outbreaks have been reported across five provinces in SA.

“Of these, 249 outbreaks remain unresolved, while 21 have undergone resolution. Eastern Cape has recorded 40 outbreaks, with 38 still open and two resolved.

“There have been no new reported cases in the Eastern Cape since September 2024. KZN has been the most affected province, with 191 reported outbreaks, of which 172 remain active and 19 have been resolved. Since May, Gauteng has reported 32 outbreaks, North West has four open outbreaks, while Mpumalanga has reported three outbreaks,” said Van Wyk.

Department's spokesperson Joylene van Wyk

Last month, minister John Steenhuisen told Sowetan that the entire KZN with its herd of 1,2-million unvaccinated cattle is considered high risk, while the East and West Rand in Gauteng have also been flagged. The Free State is under quarantine.

Van Wyk said the department would also like to correct an error published in Government Gazette Notice 6396, dated July 4, which was intended to repeal an earlier notice (Gazette Notice 5997 of 17 March 2025).

The names of certain areas that still fall under the Disease Management Area (DMA) were omitted. We sincerely apologise for any confusion caused and request all stakeholders to take note of the following areas that are declared to be part of the KwaZulu-Natal DMA.”

SowetanLIVE

