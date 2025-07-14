News

WATCH | State appeals Timothy Omotoso acquittal

By SowetanLIVE - 14 July 2025 - 10:18

Courtesy of SABC News.

The Eastern Cape High Court in Gqeberha will on Monday hear the first part of the appeal process in the case of Timothy Omotoso and his co-accused who were acquitted in April of rape and human trafficking.

This follows a directive by judge Irma Schoeman after the state sent a request for clarification of factual findings in her judgment, which is required before the state can request reservation of questions of law in terms of section 319 of the Criminal Procedure Act for consideration by the Supreme Court of Appeal.  - Shonisani Tshikalange

