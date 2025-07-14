Mkhwanazi alleged that Mchunu had ties with people outside the police force — including Matlala and his associate Brown Mogotsi — who influenced his decisions. He alleged that criminals had infiltrated the police and judiciary, and other criminal justice entities.
Ramaphosa announced on Sunday night that he’d launch a commission of inquiry into Mkhwanazi’s allegations.
Cachalia’s work at Wits, where he is also a director of the Mandela Institute, focused on constitutional law among other legal fields.
About his new role, he said: “My job, as I understand it at the moment, once I’m appointed in August as a member of the cabinet, is to carry out the responsibility that the president has allocated to me for as long as it is fit. So I’m not making any assumptions,” he said.
“I feel humbled by the president’s request. I am, of course, aware of the difficult circumstances that have occasioned this [and] led up to my appointment. And, you know, I’m sure that the inquiry will assist the country to determine the facts, which I think is very important.
“My responsibility is to step up to the plate and tackle the challenge of improving the safety of our people with as much vigour and strength as I can,” he said.
LISTEN | Ramaphosa called Cachalia an hour before appointing him as acting police minister
Prof says his responsibility will be to 'tackle the challenge of improving the safety of our people with as much vigour and strength as I can'
Image: Theo Jeptha
Prof Firoz Cachalia received a call from President Cyril Ramaphosa an hour before he was publicly announced as the new acting police minister.
Speaking to Sowetan on Monday morning said: “I wasn’t expecting anything — I really didn’t expect to be appointed. I’m currently the chair of the [National Anti-Corruption] advisory council, so to be called by the president wasn’t entirely unexpected. He told me he hadn’t attended [the council meetings] because he was unwell, so I thought that might be the reason for the call.
“But instead, he said, ‘Let me get straight to the point — I want to appoint you.’ I listened, and he asked if I would agree. I explained that I’m currently employed [as professor of law] at the university [the Wits School of Law] and that I’m due to retire at the end of this month, which is why he adjusted my appointment date to start from the 1st of August,” Cachalia said.
His appointment came after Ramaphosa put police minister Senzo Mchunu on special leave amid allegations by KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi last week, when he alleged Mchunu interfered with sensitive police investigations. He also accused him of protecting controversial businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.
Mkhwanazi alleged that Mchunu had ties with people outside the police force — including Matlala and his associate Brown Mogotsi — who influenced his decisions. He alleged that criminals had infiltrated the police and judiciary, and other criminal justice entities.
Ramaphosa announced on Sunday night that he’d launch a commission of inquiry into Mkhwanazi’s allegations.
Cachalia’s work at Wits, where he is also a director of the Mandela Institute, focused on constitutional law among other legal fields.
About his new role, he said: “My job, as I understand it at the moment, once I’m appointed in August as a member of the cabinet, is to carry out the responsibility that the president has allocated to me for as long as it is fit. So I’m not making any assumptions,” he said.
“I feel humbled by the president’s request. I am, of course, aware of the difficult circumstances that have occasioned this [and] led up to my appointment. And, you know, I’m sure that the inquiry will assist the country to determine the facts, which I think is very important.
“My responsibility is to step up to the plate and tackle the challenge of improving the safety of our people with as much vigour and strength as I can,” he said.
Cachalia, a former anti-apartheid activist in the then Transvaal, entered the Gauteng provincial legislature in 1994, representing the ANC, and served as speaker from 1999 to 2004. He also served as MEC for community safety and later, as MEC for economic development.
SowetanLIVE
Ramaphosa sets commission to probe police rot
'South Africans tired of commissions of inquiry': parties on Ramaphosa's response to Mkhwanazi allegations
WATCH | Ramaphosa addresses nation on Mchunu allegations
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos