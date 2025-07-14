News

Policeman repels would-be hijackers driving a BMW who tried to hold him up with toy gun

By PHATHU LUVHENGO - 14 July 2025 - 11:40
The hijack suspects sped off after the constable fired shots in their direction. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/sasun1990

A manhunt is under way for brazen would-be hijackers who tried to rob a police officer with a fake weapon on Monday morning.

A constable was driving a state vehicle in Westonaria on the West Rand when the occupants of a blue BMW stopped next to him and smashed his driver's window, police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said.

“The constable fired shots, prompting the suspects to speed off, leaving a firearm behind which was later discovered to be a toy gun.

“Police are investigating a case of attempted hijacking and malicious damage to property.”

Anyone with information that can assist with the investigation is requested to contact the Crime Stop Hotline on 08600 10111.

