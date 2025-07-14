Petition to fire Minnie Ntuli from Gagasi FM gains momentum

A petition calling for the dismissal of Minnie Ntuli from Gagasi FM because of her behaviour on The Real Housewives of Durban has gained traction.
Throughout season 5, viewers saw Minnie and Londie London clash after Londie made a snarky comment about Minnie's dress when they first met. Things escalated when Minnie alluded that the He Goes hitmaker was a prostitute, saying she “makes money lying on her back”.
While Minnie chose not to attend the reunion of the reality show, she penned a letter of apology to Londie, saying she “crossed a physical boundary”.
Things took a dramatic turn when they showcased unseen footage of Minnie during a sit-down they had in an attempt to resolve their differences. In the footage Minnie is seen jabbing Londie's forehead.
The petition, titled “Remove Minnie Ntuli from radio and TV platforms for bullying behaviour”, accuses her of unprofessionalism, aggression, public shaming and bullying.
It has garnered 54,908 signatures from people siding with Londie.
Gagasi FM said Minnie was committed to getting professional help to manage her emotions and the station was supportive of this.
“Our focus is on promoting reconciliation. Minnie and the other cast member are professionals in the media industry and it is likely they will work together again in future. As a station, we are committed to supporting a process that encourages healing, forgiveness and mutual respect.”
Asked whether she accepted Minnie's apology, Londie responded: “I want nothing to do with Minnie. I'm going to open a case of assault. I'm serving her, even for defamation of character. If she was here, I would have served her already.
“She deserves it. She's evil. She deserves to spend two weeks in jail,” Londie said during the reunion.
