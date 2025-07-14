Limpopo man's rapid rise in retail proves hard work pays off

Dinake grew up in Kgohloane, a village just outside Polokwane, and matriculated in 2011. He wanted to become a climatologist, but a lack of funds put the brakes on that dream.
He then took on various merchandising roles until he landed at USave.
“December is busy, so they bring in people for short contracts,” he recalled.
At the end of the month, his contract ended, but Dinake refused to sit idle.
“I started selling bread in town just to keep busy. I’ve always been someone who keeps moving.”
However, in February 2022, he received a life-changing call offering him a full-time packer position at the very same USave
“I started on the 14th of February, and from that moment, everything changed.”
Within months, Dinake had made a name for himself as a reliable and motivated team member. He said because the company wants workers to learn different skills, he was moved to the tills a few months later.
As a cashier, he excelled earning the Cashier of the Quarter title four times, a rare achievement in the competitive retail environment.
In April 2024, Dinake was promoted to assistant manager, having already taken on acting store manager duties in the months leading up to it.
“I’d been running stores as a trainee manager, sometimes for a whole month. So, I was ready when the promotion came.”
His consistent performance, professional attitude and dedication to customer service soon earned him the Cashier of the Year award for the entire USave Northern Division in the 2023/2024 period, which earned him a trip to Cape Town.
“They told me I was going to Cape Town with the divisional team. Honestly, it felt like a dream I didn’t want to wake up from.”
It was his first time flying and his first time visiting the Mother City. “They gave us a full VIP experience. We felt truly important,” he said.
A Limpopo man who got a job in December as a packer and became an assistant manager two years later, says this rapid ascension in the retail space has shown that hard work is always recognised.
When Thabo Dinake approached USave in Polokwane for a job in December 2022 and got one as a packer, never in his wildest dream did he imagine it was the beginning of a life-changing journey.
Not only would his determination, curiosity and hard work help him ascend to the top quickly and win awards, but he would also get a taste of being in an aeroplane for the first time in his life to visit Cape Town.
"Each day brings new challenges, it's what keeps me learning and growing. There's nothing routine about retail, and that's what I love," he said.
However, Dinake had his eyes on more than just tills and barcodes. “I fell in love with the retail world,” he said. “It’s about mentality. I wanted to grow and see how far it could take me.”
He began asking questions, learning from colleagues, and embracing every opportunity for training.
He has now worked in four different stores and sees himself continuing to grow within the Shoprite Group. Outside of work, he’s also furthering his education, currently in his second year of health science and social services at Unisa.
Dinake has also enrolled in Shoprite’s training programme and completed more than 50 formal assignments and assessments to qualify for a promotion.
His message to others in retail is simple: “Don’t take any job lightly. Ask questions. Learn from those above you. Every manager started somewhere, just like you. You don’t wake up a boss; you grow into one.”
