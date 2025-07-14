ActionSA MP Kgosi Letlape has criticised the government's provision of health-care services to illegal foreigners.
This comes after the government and the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) condemned the behaviour of community members and advocacy groups like Operation Dudula which have blocked illegal foreigners from receiving medical care.
During an oversight visit to Rahima Moosa hospital in Johannesburg, Letlape was informed that more than 40% of the patient load consisted of foreign nationals. He believes that removing foreigners from public hospitals and clinics would alleviate the burden on the already strained system.
“If you take foreign nationals out of the public health-care system you may begin to cope with the burden,” he said in an interview with Newzroom Afrika. “The system cannot cope.”
According to the constitution, everyone has the right of access to health-care services. Letlape suggests the constitution should be amended to only cater to South African citizens and permanent residents.
“We cannot afford to provide health-care services to the globe, it’s insufficient for our citizens.”
He said foreigners should have health insurance to pay for services at private facilities.
“As they come in, they should have health insurance so that they’ll be able to access private health care. If they access our facilities, they should pay for those services. I’m not violating their rights; I’m saying let them be upright citizens and respect the laws of this country. Let them not invade our borders unlawfully and when they present themselves here, let them be law-abiding legal citizens so that we can uphold their human rights.”
Illegal foreigners should be removed from public hospitals or pay up, says ActionSA's Kgosi Letlape
Image: Supplied
ActionSA MP Kgosi Letlape has criticised the government's provision of health-care services to illegal foreigners.
This comes after the government and the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) condemned the behaviour of community members and advocacy groups like Operation Dudula which have blocked illegal foreigners from receiving medical care.
During an oversight visit to Rahima Moosa hospital in Johannesburg, Letlape was informed that more than 40% of the patient load consisted of foreign nationals. He believes that removing foreigners from public hospitals and clinics would alleviate the burden on the already strained system.
“If you take foreign nationals out of the public health-care system you may begin to cope with the burden,” he said in an interview with Newzroom Afrika. “The system cannot cope.”
According to the constitution, everyone has the right of access to health-care services. Letlape suggests the constitution should be amended to only cater to South African citizens and permanent residents.
“We cannot afford to provide health-care services to the globe, it’s insufficient for our citizens.”
He said foreigners should have health insurance to pay for services at private facilities.
“As they come in, they should have health insurance so that they’ll be able to access private health care. If they access our facilities, they should pay for those services. I’m not violating their rights; I’m saying let them be upright citizens and respect the laws of this country. Let them not invade our borders unlawfully and when they present themselves here, let them be law-abiding legal citizens so that we can uphold their human rights.”
He said South Africa should conform to international standards and implement stricter rules regarding foreigners' access to health-care facilities.
“There’s no country in the world that has opened itself to non-emergency care for all 8-billion people of this planet. This is crazy and we need to be intentional and clear about that piece of legislation.
“Why are we trying to be international darlings? It is time we protected the dignity of South African citizens. We are not providing our citizens dignity, but we are concerned about the rights of lawbreakers.”
The SAHRC said all South Africans and those who live in the country, regardless of nationality, race, gender, age, income level or geographic location, have a right to access health-care facilities.
“The constitution does not qualify or limit this right based on immigration status or citizenship. Furthermore, in accordance with section 27(3), 'No one may be refused emergency medical treatment.' This provision ensures that emergency health care must be provided unconditionally by both public and private health facilities,” it said.
“Access to health care is central to the right to dignity, the right to life and the right to equality. The denial of health care on discriminatory grounds undermines the constitutional promise of a just, inclusive and caring society.”
TimesLIVE
KZN logistics company owner, drivers arrested in raid on undocumented foreigners
'NHI will only be freely available in four years' - health minister
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos