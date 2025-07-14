Funding delays force NGOs to suspend aid for vulnerable families

According to Dirang Ka Kagiso's board deputy chairperson Teboho Mokoena, the centre had switched from food parcels to drop-in centre – where children would come and be fed from there.
Dirang Ka Kagiso, a long-standing non-profit in Bophelong in the Vaal has been forced to halt support for vulnerable families due to a lack of funding.
More than 50 staff members were told to stop working about a week ago, leaving 300 families without the food parcels they depend on.
The organisation, which has been supporting the community for more than 20 years, is yet to receive funding for the 2025/26 financial year.
“We haven't received our salaries since April and we have not been able to assist our beneficiaries,” said Baba Mncube, the auxiliary social worker and manager.
“When the client suffers, we also suffer. It is useless to go to destitute families while you are also hungry,” he said.
He said that since 2002, the organisation has been assisting struggling families with food parcels, homework support, ID and birth certificate applications, psychosocial care and assistance with HIV/Aids treatment.
Mncube said the lack of income has left him broken.
“I have children who go to school and for almost three months I haven’t been able to pay their transport. I have borrowed money to get to work. We don’t have food at home. I can’t pay my debts. I don’t even sleep because as a father, I need to provide. My child keeps asking me, 'when are you getting paid?’ I have no answer.”
Gauteng department of social development spokesperson Teddy Gomba said less than 50 NPOs have not yet received payments due to not being registered on the government central database.
He said some have not yet returned their Service Level Agreements (SLAs).
“We are not going to discuss individual organisations in terms of the Protection of Information Act, and if the organisation has a problem, they must contact the official who has been assisting them or go to the nearest social development office,” he said.
