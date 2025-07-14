He received about six OTPs from the fraudster which he read back to him.
Fake bank consultant cons man of R187k
Bank coerces victim to sign NDA to reimburse only 25% of his loss
Image: !23rf
A recently-divorced man lost R187,000 in just one hour after receiving a call from a fake bank consultant pretending to save him from alleged illegal activities in his bank account.
*Mandla, 52, found out hours later that the man who had come to his rescue from losing money was actually cleaning his bank account while he kept him on hold during a call that lasted for just over an hour.
Mandla had just received the money as part of his divorce settlement from his wife and had planned to use it to pick up pieces of his life and build himself a new house, which now remains incomplete since his financial loss at the hands of fraudsters last year.
His problems started in October 2024 when he received a call from man with an Asian accent claiming to be from Mandla's bank fraud department.
“He told me that they are picking up suspected fraudulent transactions from my cheque account and that he can reverse them. He was rushing me. While I was on the call I noticed that I was getting bank notifications about withdrawals. He then said he'd send me SMSes with OTPs (One-Time Password) and that I must read the OTPs back to him so that he can reverse the transaction while on a call,” said Mandla.
He received about six OTPs from the fraudster which he read back to him.
Thinking that a Good Samaritan had saved him, Mandla then went to his bank branch in Secunda, Mpumalanga,only to find out only R2,000 was left in his account. His bank statement showed that the cash withdrawals were done in KwaZulu-Natal around the time he was on a call with the fraudster.
He then lodged a formal complaint with the bank which was rejected on the basis that he is the one who authorised the transactions by sharing the OTP with a third party.
“Basically, they claimed that I could have [been] in cahoots with fraudsters to steal from [my] bank account. I told them that I was desperate to have my money reversed and I shared the OTP with someone whom I thought could help me because they had claimed to have been from the bank. How was I supposed to know that I was being scammed?” Mandla said.
He also approached the National Financial Ombud Scheme for intervention, but the organisation advised him and the bank to sort the matter out amicably and only return should a resolution not be found.
He said the bank eventually agreed to reimburse him 25% of his loss after he was made to sign a non disclosure agreement, meaning that he is not allowed to discuss or escalate the matter any further failing which, the bank can sue him.
“I found myself between the rock and a hard place. The prospects of being reimbursed all the money I lost were zero. It was either I challenge the bank's decision and receive nothing or I accept their decision and get R47,000,” said Mandla.
*Not his real name
