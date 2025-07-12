Police on the hunt for 'two heartless ruffians' for kidnapping and murder of North West man

North West police are looking for two “armed and dangerous” men in connection with the kidnapping and murder of David Monese last month.
The 59-year-old was last seen at work on June 27.
Acting on information, a multidisciplinary team consisting of the crime intelligence, murder and robbery and Rustenburg vehicle crime investigating units and Mogwase detectives arrested Lucas Enock Mkhize, 39, on Monday about 60km outside Mahikeng.
Police took him to an address at Ramatlabama where they found cellphones and clothing believed to be ill-gotten loot from his alleged criminal acts.
He led police to Hebron Village at Bangladesh section, where Monese's decomposed body was found in an open field.
Mkhize appeared in the Ga-Rankuwa magistrate's court on Wednesday on charges of murder, kidnapping, house robbery and carjacking. He was remanded until his next court appearance on July 24.
Now police are looking for his two alleged accomplices known as Pontsho and MJ.
Police said the two are “armed and dangerous and as a result, members of the public, including their friends or relatives, who may have information on their whereabouts are asked not to harbour or assist them in evading arrest”.
Anyone with information oln the two men should call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.
Acting provincial commissioner Maj-Gen Patrick Asaneng said: “This dastardly, barbaric and abominable crime by these heartless ruffians has robbed the family, relatives and society of a hardworking, valuable member of the community and all the available police resources and expertise will be deployed to make sure that justice is served.”
