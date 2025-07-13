“We also believe in the power of accountability, personal growth, and open dialogue. We actively engaged with Minnie to address the matter responsibly and constructively.
“In previous seasons, we have seen other cast members on the show engage in moments of conflict and even attempted physical confrontations. What gives us hope is that, in many of these instances, reconciliation has been possible, and relationships have been mended.”
The station said Ntuli had taken full accountability for her actions, expressed deep remorse, and had written an apology letter to the show’s production company and cast members.
“She also committed to seeking professional assistance to better manage her emotional responses — steps we fully support.
“Our focus is on promoting reconciliation. Both Minnie and the other cast member are professionals in the media industry, and it is likely they will work together again in future. As a station, we are committed to supporting a process that encourages healing, forgiveness, and mutual respect.
“We assure our listeners, clients, and partners that we are treating this matter with the seriousness and care it deserves. We appeal for calm and patience as we work through this process, guided by our values and the hope for a peaceful resolution.”
SowetanLIVE
Gagasi FM shocked and disappointed at Ntuli's Real Housewives meltdown
Station says presenter is committed to seeking help to better manage her emotional responses
Image: Showmax/Supplied
Gagasi FM says it was shocked and disappointed after a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Durban, in which its presenter, Minenhle “Minnie” Ntuli, was involved in a heated confrontation with co-star Londie London.
“While The Real Housewives of Durban is an independent production and separate from Gagasi FM, we acknowledge that Minnie’s conduct on the show has had an impact on both our brand and the community we serve,” the station said in a statement.
In the episode, Ntuli is seen shouting at Londie London, accusing her of disrespecting her parents. She throws down a cushion, stands up and repeatedly pokes Londie London.
Throughout the exchange, Londie London remains calm, questioning Ntuli’s behaviour and accusing her of being a bully.
Viewers have since called for accountability.
Gagasi FM said it was firmly opposed to all forms of bullying, aggression, and disrespect.
Ayanda opens up about bullying on Real Housewives of Durban
“We also believe in the power of accountability, personal growth, and open dialogue. We actively engaged with Minnie to address the matter responsibly and constructively.
“In previous seasons, we have seen other cast members on the show engage in moments of conflict and even attempted physical confrontations. What gives us hope is that, in many of these instances, reconciliation has been possible, and relationships have been mended.”
The station said Ntuli had taken full accountability for her actions, expressed deep remorse, and had written an apology letter to the show’s production company and cast members.
“She also committed to seeking professional assistance to better manage her emotional responses — steps we fully support.
“Our focus is on promoting reconciliation. Both Minnie and the other cast member are professionals in the media industry, and it is likely they will work together again in future. As a station, we are committed to supporting a process that encourages healing, forgiveness, and mutual respect.
“We assure our listeners, clients, and partners that we are treating this matter with the seriousness and care it deserves. We appeal for calm and patience as we work through this process, guided by our values and the hope for a peaceful resolution.”
SowetanLIVE
Getting to know The RHOD newbies: Lo Sithole and Ayanda Mthembu
LaConco scoops coveted and public-voted Best TV Presenter award at Saftas
RHOD star and budding entrepreneur Slindile 'Slee' Ndlovu thanks the day she chose herself
Londie London gets lyrical about premium braids
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos