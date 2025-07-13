News

Ex-miners can now claim compensation for occupational diseases

Former workers in Ekurhuleni called on to register

13 July 2025 - 17:15
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter
Image: City Press / Elizabeth Sejake

Former mineworkers suffering from occupational illnesses, or their surviving families, will soon be able to claim their long-overdue benefits.

The Gauteng health department, in partnership with the Medical Bureau for Occupational Diseases and other stakeholders, is rolling out Phase 2 of the ex-mineworkers’ social security benefits programme in Ekurhuleni from next week.

The department’s spokesperson, Motalatale Modiba, said the initiative aims to trace, register, and screen ex-mineworkers with occupational diseases, ensuring that those who qualify can access their unclaimed benefits and medical surveillance.

“Many ex-mineworkers left the industry due to occupational lung diseases such as silicosis and tuberculosis without receiving the compensation due to them,” he said.

Modiba said the families of deceased mineworkers may also be eligible to claim benefits.

Phase 1 of the project was implemented on the West Rand, where over 9,000 people were reached, with about 539 so far completing the required medical tests.

“It is crucial for ex-mineworkers and their families to understand that addressing eligibility issues is essential to ensure that deserving individuals receive the benefits they are entitled to,” Modiba said.

Motalatale Modiba

Sowetan’s sister publication, Business Day, previously reported that the government was struggling to trace almost 75,000 former miners who were owed R1.3bn in compensation for lung diseases contracted at work. 

Parliament was told in April that most of the miners were assessed more than two decades ago, during an era characterised by poor record-keeping and extensive delays.

According to the publication, national health department compensation commissioner Barry Kistnasamy told MPs that a total of 66,000 claims approved before 2005 have yet to be paid because the Compensation Commission for Occupational Diseases doesn’t know how to contact the beneficiaries, or even if they are still alive. 

“We have the money, but we can’t track and trace the individuals, even though we have tried desperately,” he said at the time.

The department has called on ex-mineworkers in the Ekurhuleni district to register from Monday July 21 to August 22.

Modiba urged communities to bring their makhuluskop (mineworker’s identity card), identity documents and any paperwork received from their mining companies.

Here are the registration sites:

▪ Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital – Training Centre Hall (Nurses Home Area), Vosloorus.

▪ Bertha Gxowa Hospital – Dr Clarence Mini Hall (formerly Kobie Muller Hall), Germiston.

▪ Tambo Memorial Hospital – Villa Nerina Hall, next to NHLS Lab, Boksburg.

▪ Pholosong Hospital – Auditorium and Lapa, Tsakane.

For more information on eligibility and the registration process, ex-mineworkers and their families can contact the Medical Bureau for Occupational Diseases call centre on 080-100-0240. 

SowetanLIVE

