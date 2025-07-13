“These institutions are the South African Police Service,the National Prosecuting Authority, State Security Agency, the Judiciary and Magistracy, and the metropolitan police departments of Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane,” he said.
Cyril establishes commission of inquiry to probe Mkhwanazi's claims as Mchunu is iced
President Cyril Ramaphosa has established a commission of inquiry into allegations of criminals infiltrating the police, political and judiciary system following corruption allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi on Sunday last week.
Ramaphosa has also put police minister Senzo Mchunu on leave of absence, and Prof Firoz Cachalia from Wits University will take over as acting police minister in August.
Chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga will chair the commission which is set to sit for just over three months. Madlanga will be assisted by Ad Sesi Baloyi SC and Adv Sandile Khumalo SC.
“The commission will investigate allegations relating to the infiltration of law enforcement, intelligence and associated institutions within the criminal justice system by criminal syndicates.
“Among the allegations that the commission may investigate are the facilitation of organised crime; suppression or manipulation of investigations; inducement into criminal actions by law enforcement leadership; commission of any other criminal offences and intimidation, victimisation or targeted removal of whistleblowers or officials resisting criminal influence,” said Ramaphosa.
He further said the commission will investigate the role of current or former senior officials in certain institutions who may have aided or abetted the alleged criminal activity; failed to act on credible intelligence or internal warnings; or benefited financially or politically from a syndicate's operations.
WATCH | Ramaphosa addresses nation on Mchunu allegations
“These institutions are the South African Police Service,the National Prosecuting Authority, State Security Agency, the Judiciary and Magistracy, and the metropolitan police departments of Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane,” he said.
On Sunday last week, Mkhwanazi accused senior law enforcement officials, including Mchunu, of interfering in cases police were investigating, and protecting controversial businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.
Mkhwanazi alleged Mchunu had ties with people outside the police — including Matlala and Mchunu's alleged associate Brown Mogotsi — who influenced his decisions. He claimed Mogotsi had influenced some decisions made by Mchunu, including disbanding the police’s political killings task team in December.
Matlala is currently in custody for attempted murder, while Mogotsi has been incarcerated for various crimes such as assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, defeating the ends of justice, and reckless and negligent driving.
Last week, Mkhwanazi further said analysis of their investigation indicated that Matlala is financially supporting Mchunu and Mogotsi’s political endeavours. He also said there was a ploy to silence investigations into the murders of personalities in the entertainment industry.
He said senior officials and politicians were protecting the interests of criminal networks tied to drug cartels and are behind the stalling of the investigations.
Some people on social media have shown support for Mkhwanazi, while several organs of state and political parties have asked for his allegations to be investigated.
