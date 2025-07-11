MK Party urges patience as Zuma 'narrows down' shortlist of candidates for new secretary-general

Mzobe was addressing MK Party supporters who had come to back former youth leader Bonginkosi Khanyile in his civil unrest trial at the Durban high court.
Khanyile is facing charges of incitement of violence and contraventions of the Disaster Management Act related to the July 2021 civil unrest that followed Zuma’s incarceration for contempt of court.
Khanyile has often been mentioned as a possible candidate for the SG role since Shivambu’s removal and on Friday party supporters chanted his name as Mzobe spoke about the position.
His longtime ally Philani “Gazuzu” Nduli, who is also a leader in the party’s youth structures, has been campaigning for him on social media.
However, Mzobe warned against speculation, saying Zuma was on the cusp of naming the new appointee.
“Let’s not disturb him by bringing up names, he’s almost there. He has narrowed down his shortlist of candidates from seven names to three and if we can give him a week he may reach a decision on that one name.”
Shivambu was axed from the position at the beginning of June after a controversy surrounding his unsanctioned Easter visit to fugitive pastor Shepherd Bushiri in Malawi.
Since then, the party has been plagued by internal squabbles in and outside parliament, including the well-publicised conflict between deputy president John Hlophe and Nhlamulo Ndhlela and Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, and former Mpumalanga leader Mary Phadi torching the party’s constitution after losing a court battle to Busisiwe Mkhwabane. Mzobe tried to downplay that, reassuring that supporters that they were “small issues” instigated by the fallout with Shivambu.
“He (Zuma) wanted to calm your nerves on the media reports that makes it look like the party is in trouble. It’s a small issue of a man he entrusted with the role of secretary, but that man acted in his own interests and ultimately had to be removed when more issues came to light about him, both locally and abroad.
“When he was redeployed he thought he was too big in the party to be disciplined and started his movement that we are not involved with as a party. We ask you to not take part in the plans that the comrade is busy with because they are not what the MK stands for.”
Shivambu has since taken jibes at the party and has started a “Mayibuye consultation process”, where he is consulting the public on whether he should establish a new party, while maintaining he would remain a member of the MK Party.
Khanyile drew parallels between his and Shivambu’s situations in the party, pointing out he was also removed from his position as a founding leader of the youth.
“I was sure that I was the most effective leader; a leader with clarity and educated with more than five degrees.”
He stated, however, that their responses to those situations differed, pointing out that he remained committed to the party when he was stripped of a position while Shivambu looked to be jumping ship and starting his own party.
“When you think the organisation is mistreating you and remain truthful to the party, that’s when we can tell that you’re a true volunteer and revolutionary of the organisation. You can’t be removed today and tomorrow you’re no longer a volunteer, even if you’re the most educated and civilised person in society. As you expect to lead, you must also expect to be led.”
Khanyile said he was sceptical about the prospects of the Mayibuye process, predicting it would not succeed. He urged supporters to welcome Shivambu back when that eventually happens.
“We don’t hate Floyd Shivambu because we are led by president Zuma. He is going to fail in Mayibuye and come back here in the MK. When he does, we must welcome him with a smile and tell him ‘Floyd you’re not who you think you are, come back home.’ Ubaba removes you today and deploys you tomorrow.”
TimesLIVE
MK Party urges patience as Zuma 'narrows down' shortlist of candidates for new secretary-general
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
The MK Party has called on its supporters to be patient as party leader Jacob Zuma finalises the appointment of a new secretary-general to succeed Floyd Shivambu.
“The president will soon call the national leadership and announce who will take over the SG position. He is still assessing, he asked that he not be rushed because he doesn’t want to repeat past mistakes,” the party’s head of presidency Magasela Mzobe said in Durban on Friday.
“Many people are eyeing the position but the president’s priority is a candidate who can maintain stability and respect the chain of command without letting the role’s importance go to their head,” he added.
Mzobe was addressing MK Party supporters who had come to back former youth leader Bonginkosi Khanyile in his civil unrest trial at the Durban high court.
Khanyile is facing charges of incitement of violence and contraventions of the Disaster Management Act related to the July 2021 civil unrest that followed Zuma’s incarceration for contempt of court.
Khanyile has often been mentioned as a possible candidate for the SG role since Shivambu’s removal and on Friday party supporters chanted his name as Mzobe spoke about the position.
His longtime ally Philani “Gazuzu” Nduli, who is also a leader in the party’s youth structures, has been campaigning for him on social media.
However, Mzobe warned against speculation, saying Zuma was on the cusp of naming the new appointee.
“Let’s not disturb him by bringing up names, he’s almost there. He has narrowed down his shortlist of candidates from seven names to three and if we can give him a week he may reach a decision on that one name.”
Shivambu was axed from the position at the beginning of June after a controversy surrounding his unsanctioned Easter visit to fugitive pastor Shepherd Bushiri in Malawi.
Since then, the party has been plagued by internal squabbles in and outside parliament, including the well-publicised conflict between deputy president John Hlophe and Nhlamulo Ndhlela and Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, and former Mpumalanga leader Mary Phadi torching the party’s constitution after losing a court battle to Busisiwe Mkhwabane. Mzobe tried to downplay that, reassuring that supporters that they were “small issues” instigated by the fallout with Shivambu.
“He (Zuma) wanted to calm your nerves on the media reports that makes it look like the party is in trouble. It’s a small issue of a man he entrusted with the role of secretary, but that man acted in his own interests and ultimately had to be removed when more issues came to light about him, both locally and abroad.
“When he was redeployed he thought he was too big in the party to be disciplined and started his movement that we are not involved with as a party. We ask you to not take part in the plans that the comrade is busy with because they are not what the MK stands for.”
Shivambu has since taken jibes at the party and has started a “Mayibuye consultation process”, where he is consulting the public on whether he should establish a new party, while maintaining he would remain a member of the MK Party.
Khanyile drew parallels between his and Shivambu’s situations in the party, pointing out he was also removed from his position as a founding leader of the youth.
“I was sure that I was the most effective leader; a leader with clarity and educated with more than five degrees.”
He stated, however, that their responses to those situations differed, pointing out that he remained committed to the party when he was stripped of a position while Shivambu looked to be jumping ship and starting his own party.
“When you think the organisation is mistreating you and remain truthful to the party, that’s when we can tell that you’re a true volunteer and revolutionary of the organisation. You can’t be removed today and tomorrow you’re no longer a volunteer, even if you’re the most educated and civilised person in society. As you expect to lead, you must also expect to be led.”
Khanyile said he was sceptical about the prospects of the Mayibuye process, predicting it would not succeed. He urged supporters to welcome Shivambu back when that eventually happens.
“We don’t hate Floyd Shivambu because we are led by president Zuma. He is going to fail in Mayibuye and come back here in the MK. When he does, we must welcome him with a smile and tell him ‘Floyd you’re not who you think you are, come back home.’ Ubaba removes you today and deploys you tomorrow.”
TimesLIVE
Shivambu retracts 'drugs and alcohol' claim about MK Party's Ndhlela
WATCH | Floyd Shivambu briefs media on Mayibuye consultation process
Zuma takes ANC to court over membership termination
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos