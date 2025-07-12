News

EC taxi boss and accomplice to apply for bail after suspected thief found dead

Two suspects in the theft of a bag of cash and cellphones were severely beaten after which one died

By TIMESLIVE - 12 July 2025 - 14:50
Police arrested two men in the OR Tambo district in the Eastern Cape after two men believed to have stolen a bag containing cellphones and cash went missing.
Police arrested two men in the OR Tambo district in the Eastern Cape after two men believed to have stolen a bag containing cellphones and cash went missing.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

Two men have been arrested after the kidnapping of two alleged thieves — one of whom died — in Qumbu in June.

Eastern Cape police said two victims, aged 20 and 22, were abducted by suspects in a white Inyathi taxi in the central business district on June 1. The abduction followed allegations that they had stolen a sling bag containing two cellphones and cash.

The 20-year-old victim was found at his Marambeni home on June 3 with severe injuries and he was hospitalised.

“This led to the arrest of Tembalethu Ncudu, 32, on June 4 who appeared in Qumbu magistrate’s court the same day. The second suspect, taxi owner Sifiso Nene, 33, of Mahlungulu was arrested on June 15.”

On Thursday a community member found the decomposing body of the 22-year-old victim in dongas in Mahlungulu. His hands and legs were bound by rope. 

The suspects, who face charges of kidnapping and murder, will apply for bail in the Qumbu magistrate's court on Monday. 

The taxi allegedly used in the commission of the crime has been impounded as evidence. 

TimesLIVE

Gauteng policeman arrested for attempted murder of girlfriend after allegedly setting her house alight

A Gauteng policeman has been arrested for allegedly attempting to murder his girlfriend by setting her house alight at Lyden village in Polokwane, ...
News
5 hours ago

Top Mogalakwena municipality official accused of years of spousal abuse

A relative of the wife of a Limpopo municipality official arrested for an array of charges including rape and attempted murder said the woman had ...
News
1 week ago

Police make breakthrough in Dr Sibanyoni's murder

Police have made a breakthrough in the case of a Mpumalanga doctor who was gunned down outside a gym in Nelspruit nearly eight months ago.
News
3 days ago

Parolee accused of Fose's murder granted bail, but to remain in custody until parole board decides his fate

Despite being granted bail, whether a parolee accused of the murder of Likhona Fose, 14, will be released from custody rests on the decision of the ...
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | I'll retain GNU if I become president - Paul Mashatile
Infamous Gupta family's Saxonwold compound goes under the hammer