Two dead and dozens injured in three separate KZN crashes
Image: ALS Paramedics
Emergency responders had their hands full on Thursday morning after three serious crashes in KwaZulu-Natal.
ALS Paramedics Garrith Jamieson said a truck and bus collided on the M25 near the KwaMashu off-ramp just before 7am. It is alleged the Durban-bound truck lost control and veered across the centre median colliding with the bus.
Paramedics found multiple casualties.
“A triage was done and 35 people were found to have sustained various injuries. The truck driver, a male believed to be in his 50s, was found entrapped in the wreckage with major injuries,” said Jamieson.
The man was declared dead at the scene.
At about the same time, ALS Paramedics responded to the R56 and Umlaas Road intersection for a crash involving a transport vehicle and a taxi.
“Paramedics arrived on the scene to find 18 people had sustained injuries ranging from minor to critical.”
In another crash, a vehicle and taxi collided at the intersection of Otto Bluff and Dr Chota Motala roads in Pietermaritzburg.
“It is believed a vehicle and taxi collided at the junction before the taxi lost control and veered off the road, hitting a pedestrian. Paramedics assessed the man, in his 40s. However, he had sustained fatal injuries.”
The light motor vehicle driver sustained moderate injuries.
TimesLIVE
