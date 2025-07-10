News

Two dead and dozens injured in three separate KZN crashes

By TIMESLIVE - 10 July 2025 - 11:40
Just before 7am a truck and bus collided on the M25 near the KwaMashu offramp. It is alleged the Durban-bound truck lost control and veered across the centre median, colliding with the bus.
Just before 7am a truck and bus collided on the M25 near the KwaMashu offramp. It is alleged the Durban-bound truck lost control and veered across the centre median, colliding with the bus.
Image: ALS Paramedics

Emergency responders had their hands full on Thursday morning after three serious crashes in KwaZulu-Natal.

ALS Paramedics Garrith Jamieson said a truck and bus collided on the M25 near the KwaMashu off-ramp just before 7am. It is alleged the Durban-bound truck lost control and veered across the centre median colliding with the bus.

Paramedics found multiple casualties.

“A triage was done and 35 people were found to have sustained various injuries. The truck driver, a male believed to be in his 50s, was found entrapped in the wreckage with major injuries,” said Jamieson.

The man was declared dead at the scene.

A triage was done and 35 people were found to have sustained various injuries. The truck driver, a male believed to be in his 50s, was found entrapped in the wreckage with major injuries
ALS Paramedics Garrith Jamieson

At about the same time, ALS Paramedics responded to the R56 and Umlaas Road intersection for a crash involving a transport vehicle and a taxi.

“Paramedics arrived on the scene to find 18 people had sustained injuries ranging from minor to critical.”

In another crash, a vehicle and taxi collided at the intersection of Otto Bluff and Dr Chota Motala roads in Pietermaritzburg.

“It is believed a vehicle and taxi collided at the junction before the taxi lost control and veered off the road, hitting a pedestrian. Paramedics assessed the man, in his 40s. However, he had sustained fatal injuries.”

The light motor vehicle driver sustained moderate injuries.

TimesLIVE

KZN bus and truck crash death toll revised to 10

The death toll in the sideswipe accident involving a bus and truck on the R34 near Vryheid in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday night has been revised to 10.
News
3 weeks ago

Racing drivers, speeding bus and 'road rage incident' lead to deaths and injuries in KZN

The drivers of a VW Golf and a Toyota Tazz were racing each other, leading to a head-on collision that killed three people on the R61 near Wild Coast ...
News
3 months ago

Death toll from KZN bus crash rises to 9

The number of KwaZulu-Natal church members who died in a bus accident on the N2 between Mandeni and KwaDukuza on Sunday has risen to nine.
News
4 months ago

Driver of IFP president Hlabisa's fleet vehicle dies in crash on N2 in KZN

IFP president and cooperative governance and traditional affairs minister Velenkosini Hlabisa's security team vehicle was involved in a fatal ...
News
5 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | I'll retain GNU if I become president - Paul Mashatile
Infamous Gupta family's Saxonwold compound goes under the hammer