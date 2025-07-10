News

Suspected Phoenix drug dealer arrested after public outcry

By TIMESLIVE - 10 July 2025 - 11:27
The Hawks, working with crime intelligence, Durban metro police, the infrastructure task team and Durban public order police, arrested a 50-year-old Phoenix man for allegedly dealing in drugs.
The Hawks, working with crime intelligence, Durban metro police, the infrastructure task team and Durban public order police, arrested a 50-year-old Phoenix man for allegedly dealing in drugs.
Image: SAPS

Public outcry in Durban about an alleged drug dealer led to his arrest in a raid by police on Wednesday. 

Hawks KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Lt-Col Simphiwe Mhlongo said police received information about criminal activities in Canehaven Drive, Phoenix.

“A disruptive operation was planned and observations were made. Allegations were confirmed and members swooped on the suspect’s residence and a search was conducted,” he said.

Hawks members from the serious organised crime investigation unit working with crime intelligence, Durban metro police, the infrastructure task team and Durban public order police arrested the 50-year-old man.

During the search police found pieces of crack cocaine, Mandrax tablets and vodka sachets to the street value of about R20,260. Police also found a modified firearm and five rounds of ammunition.

The suspect was charged accordingly. He is expected to appear in the Verulam magistrate’s court on Thursday.

TimesLIVE

Man arrested for allegedly selling dagga to 10 Durban school pupils

Police arrested a 29-year-old man allegedly selling dagga to pupils outside a high school in Lamontville, Durban, on Wednesday.
News
7 months ago

‘Drug mules are now even more innovative’

Inside drug mule trade: From headphones laced with cocaine to drugs hidden in plastic inside meat boxes and suitcases at the airport. These are some ...
News
9 months ago

Pair found with 600g of chemicals used to make crack cocaine arrested

The two alleged drug dealers were arrested on Friday after the TMPD drug unit responded to a complaint about drugs being manufactured in Arcardia,
News
9 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | I'll retain GNU if I become president - Paul Mashatile
Infamous Gupta family's Saxonwold compound goes under the hammer