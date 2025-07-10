The government says it will not fund or organise the highly contested coronation of Princess Masalanabo Modjadji as the next Rain Queen of the Balobedu nation.
This comes after the government, through the office of the state attorney, responded to a letter from Prince Lekukela Modjadji, who threatened to launch an urgent court interdict if authorities proceed with the coronation of his sister, Masalanabo.
In a letter Sowetan has seen, which was written on Tuesday, state attorney Nangamso Qongqo said she was acting on behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa, minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs Velenkosini Hlabisa, Limpopo premier Phophi Ramathuba and MEC for co-operative governance, human settlements and traditional affairs Basikopo Makamu.
“We take note of the pending interdict application your client has issued against Dr Mathole Motshekga and Princess Masalanabo Modjadji and the pending application to review and set aside the President's decision to recognise Princess Masalanabo as Queen Modjadji VI.
"In light of these pending legal proceedings and to ensure due respect for the judicial process, we can confirm that pending the finalisation of these two court applications, the relevant state organs will not take any actions that could undermine or prejudice the integrity of the judicial review and the interdict proceedings,” said Qongqo.
State no longer backs modjadji coronation
Govt withdraws backing for Rain Queen's coronation pending legal outcome
“Our clients will not take any active part in the organisation and funding of the coronation of Queen Masalanabo Modjadji referred to in your letter pending finalisation of the said proceedings.”
In April, the Balobedu Royal Council wrote to government requesting a fixed date between June and July, and also to be assisted with logistics for the coronation of Masalanabo. As a result of the planned coronation, the council wanted a blanket ban on initiation schools in the Bolobedu jurisdiction.
Balobedu Royal Council secretary Sello Modjadji said they will engage with their legal team and respond in due course to Qongqo's letter.
Spokesperson for Modjadji Royal Council [which is on Lekukela's side] Ronnie Moroatshehla said they welcome the commitment on the part of both the office of the president and that of the Cogta minister not to be part of a “fake” coronation “dreamt” by Motshekga and his cronies.
“It is true that our legal team did everything humanely possible to interdict anything in the name of coronation of Princess Masalanabo arranged by Motshekga and his cronies. More so that Motshekga and Princess Masalanabo are still having some prayers to respond to in the founding affidavit in their possession.”
Last year, Ramaphosa issued a certificate to recognise Masalanabo after Dr Motshekga, under the Balobedu Royal Council, had written to him. However, the Modjadjis who had chosen Lekukela as the next king of Balobedu challenged the recognition.
