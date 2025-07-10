Relationship with legal clerk mutually flirtatious, consensual – Mbenenge

He maintained that the nature of their interaction was mutual.
Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge described his text message exchanges with Andiswa Mengo as “flirtatious through and through”, pushing back against claims that he pressured her into uncomfortable conversations.
This emerged during Wednesday’s session of the Judicial Conduct Tribunal, where evidence leader Adv Jennifer Scheepers confronted Mbenenge with patterns in his messaging which, she argued, showed repeated efforts to extract responses from Mengo, a former legal clerk, even when she appeared reluctant or non-committal.
“From your side, you are pursuing this,” Scheepers said. “You are persisting in getting an answer from her ... She’s not responding in the way you want her to respond. Doesn’t that show that you wanted to take control of these messages?”
Mbenenge denied applying any form of pressure: “The word pressuring is of no significance. I am not pressuring. I am continuing with a conversation. And she, too, engages in that conversation. She doesn’t say, ‘No, I don’t want to talk about this.’”
He maintained that the nature of their interaction was mutual.
“It’s not about pressure. It’s about a conversation which is flirtatious ... When I look at it now, it doesn’t support the proposition that she was an unwilling party. There was nothing about unwillingness.”
The judge also pointed to cultural cues to support his view that the communication had become more intimate.
“She had never sent me any Happy Father’s Day messages before 2021. Only after this flirtatious relationship came into existence did she begin using endearments, including calling me by my clan name.”
When Scheepers countered that using a clan name can also signify respect, not necessarily affection, Mbenenge said: “In my culture, it is a sign of endearment. Once you call someone by their clan name, it’s personal.”
Earlier in the day, Mbenenge alluded that their conversations were between two co-operative adults.
He also denied that Mengo was trying to avoid sending him pictures, disputing her testimony that she made excuses, such as saying her phone had deleted the photos or that she was at the gym to avoid complying with his requests.
“Her testimony flies in the face of what I am reading here,” said Mbenenge, referring to court documents. “Sitting where I am today, I cannot find anything in the form of a rebuff. On the contrary, I find co-operation between two adults in the context of what was discussed here.”
Mbenenge admitted that when he asked Mengo to “remove the top part” [her jacket] in one of the pictures she sent to him as they were exchanging messages, it was because he wanted to appreciate her appearance.
“I just wanted to appreciate her appearance, because as far as I was concerned, the jacket was obstructive. Obstructive in the sense that it doesn't give me a full perspective and view of how she looked,” he explained.
However, Scheepers mentioned that Mengo had earlier testified that she had interpreted the request as an instruction to undress her upper body for the picture.
However, Mbenenge rejected that interpretation. “I did not understand it that way. I’m the one who said it. Afford me the opportunity to explain myself,” he said.
When Scheepers pressed further, asking, “Obstructive of what? What did you want to see more of?”
Mbenenge replied: “I’ve explained. If I stand up and I am wearing a jacket, you may not see how I am structured. I wanted to see how she is made up. I was not demeaning her.”
Mbengene conceded that the professional boundaries between Mengo and himself had been crossed during his conversations with her.
The Judicial Conduct Tribunal is examining whether Mbenenge’s conduct breached judicial ethics and professional standards, as Mengo has alleged that the exchanges were inappropriate and unwelcome. Mbenenge, however, maintains that their relationship was mutually flirtatious and consensual.
