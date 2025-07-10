News

Norma Mngoma's Untied episode to air on July 15

10 July 2025 - 14:46
Nomachule Mngoma.
Image: Instagram/Norma Gigaba

Showmax will air the interview with former finance minister Malusi Gigaba's ex-wife Nomachule Mngoma in which she speaks about their failed marriage, allegations of infidelity and pornography on July 15.

The streaming service made the announcement on Thursday, just a day after the court threw out Gigaba's application to stop the broadcast of the interview.

“Next week, it's Norma Mngoma’s turn in the spotlight, with her episode of Untied airing on Tuesday, 15 July 2025. She’ll be sharing her journey through marriage, divorce, and how she’s found the strength to pick up the pieces and start over,” said Showmax publicist Katlego Molubi.

Gigaba had argued in court papers that Mngoma’s interview would “taint my good name and dignity that I have been rebuilding from the past years after [divorce]”.

In responding papers, MultiChoice said Mngoma would not be conducting an in-depth television interview about her marriage to Gigaba for first time.

The broadcasting company said there have been reports about their marital problems and there was a sex tape and these were circulated online. 

Untied creator and executive producer at GOAT Graeme Swanepoel said: “For too long, women’s pain has been edited, softened, or silenced. This show is about handing the mic back to them, letting them narrate their own healing, their own growth, and their own freedom.”

