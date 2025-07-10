News

Mbenenge denies sending explicit photo to Mengo

EC judge president accuses secretary of lying to tribunal

10 July 2025 - 11:00
Nandi Ntini Social Justice News Reporter
Eastern Cape Judge President Selby Mbenenge.
Eastern Cape Judge President Selby Mbenenge.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge has accused Andiswa Mengo of being a liar, saying he never sent her a picture of his penis or his leg during their conversations.

“She is lying. I never sent sexual pictures to the complainant. That is not even my leg,” he said.

Mbenenge was testifying during a judicial tribunal looking into his allegations of sexual harassment against Mengo, a judge's secretary.

I never sent sexual pictures to the complainant. That is not even my leg
Selby Mbenenge

Evidence leader Adv Jennifer Scheepers also put it to Mbenenge that Mengo testified that she had taken a screenshot of his message where he was asking her for a picture. From there she uploaded the picture on her status because she was “extremely” tired with Mbenenge’s inappropriate sexualised communication and did not know what else to do.

In his defence Mbenenge said: “She's lying”.

According to Scheepers, that was Mengo's cry for help, a way of saying “I am being sent inappropriate content by someone older, someone who holds power over me, even someone's husband.”

“Did you consider how that conduct made her feel,” asked Scheepers.

“She is lying. I dispute the version of the complainant,” he said .

The hearing continues.

SowetanLIVE

 

Mbenenge defends late texts to secretary

Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge has defended his actions of messaging Andiswa Mengo after working hours and asking about the number of ...
News
1 day ago

Relationship with legal clerk mutually flirtatious, consensual – Mbenenge

Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge described his text message exchanges with Andiswa Mengo as “flirtatious through and through”, pushing ...
News
9 hours ago

Mengo's claims 'laced with lies' -Mbenenge

Mbenenge has been in the Judicial Conduct Tribunal’s witness box for two days defending himself against allegations that he sexually harassed Mengo ...
News
1 day ago

Mbenenge denies asking Mengo to 'remove top part' of her jacket was indecent

Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge says when he asked Andiswa Mengo to “remove the top part” (her jacket) in one of the pictures she sent to ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | I'll retain GNU if I become president - Paul Mashatile
Infamous Gupta family's Saxonwold compound goes under the hammer