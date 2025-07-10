Mbenenge denies sending explicit photo to Mengo

Evidence leader Adv Jennifer Scheepers also put it to Mbenenge that Mengo testified that she had taken a screenshot of his message where he was asking her for a picture. From there she uploaded the picture on her status because she was “extremely” tired with Mbenenge’s inappropriate sexualised communication and did not know what else to do.
Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge has accused Andiswa Mengo of being a liar, saying he never sent her a picture of his penis or his leg during their conversations.
“She is lying. I never sent sexual pictures to the complainant. That is not even my leg,” he said.
Mbenenge was testifying during a judicial tribunal looking into his allegations of sexual harassment against Mengo, a judge's secretary.
Evidence leader Adv Jennifer Scheepers also put it to Mbenenge that Mengo testified that she had taken a screenshot of his message where he was asking her for a picture. From there she uploaded the picture on her status because she was “extremely” tired with Mbenenge’s inappropriate sexualised communication and did not know what else to do.
In his defence Mbenenge said: “She's lying”.
According to Scheepers, that was Mengo's cry for help, a way of saying “I am being sent inappropriate content by someone older, someone who holds power over me, even someone's husband.”
“Did you consider how that conduct made her feel,” asked Scheepers.
“She is lying. I dispute the version of the complainant,” he said .
The hearing continues.
