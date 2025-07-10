News

Mbenenge admits asking female secretary 'Can we be intimate?'

10 July 2025 - 14:22
Nandi Ntini Social Justice News Reporter
Eastern Cape Judge President Selby Mbenenge appears at the Judicial Conduct Tribunal at the Capital Hotel, Johannesburg.
“Can we be intimate?”

This is one of the messages Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge admitted to having sent to Andiswa Mengo, a young woman working as a judge’s secretary.

Mbenenge was testifying during a judicial tribunal probing allegations of his alleged sexual harassment against Mengo.

Evidence leader Adv Salome Scheepers put it to the elderly judge that he was having sexual conversations with Mengo, a junior staffer working in the same court as Mbenenge.

“You also asked her, ‘Can we be intimate?’ in the WhatsApp chat,” said Scheepers. 

“Yes indeed,” Mbenenge admitted.

Based on that message and others that they had shared, Scheepers argued that it was plausible that Mengo interpreted his behaviour, including allegedly exposing himself to her in his chambers, as part of a sexually charged pattern.

“In light of your own admission and the surrounding evidence,” said Scheepers, “it could have been probable for her that her version is correct, that you exposed your penis and asked her, ‘Do you see the effect you have on me?’”

Visibly frustrated, Mbenenge responded: “Ma’am, are you repeating this now for the 300th time? Why are you constructing such a probability on disputed facts?” 

Mbenenge also took issue with the timeline of the allegations against him, noting that Mengo added the November 14 incident only later. He insisted that no unwanted event occurred between February and November 2022 and suggested that the incident may have been fabricated to strengthen the complainant’s case.

“She embellished the case to make the WhatsApp chats more serious than they really were,” he argued.

To bolster his point, he referred to a previous transcript from January 2024, where Mengo allegedly said, “If he is proposing me as a girl, I’m ready.”

He said this statement showed the interaction was, at most, flirtatious and not unwanted. 

Mbenenge, who has been on the witness box since Monday, has concluded his testimony.

