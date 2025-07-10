News

'I mentioned the wrong Vusimuzi': Cameron retracts Matlala's company link to MaMkhize

10 July 2025 - 13:42
Ian Cameron, chairperson of the portfolio committee on police in parliament. File photo.
Image: Parliament/Justice and security cluster /X

Police portfolio committee chair Ian Cameron has withdrawn the statement he made about the cache of firearms seized from businesswoman Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize's home in Durban last year, which he said belonged to the security company of businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

In a recent parliamentary briefing, Cameron said: “You will remember a few months ago Sars conducted a raid at Mkhize's home. During that raid, firearms were seized. All of those firearms are registered to a security company belonging to none other than Cat Matlala.”

This followed allegations by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi against senior law enforcement officials, accusing them of interfering with cases the police are investigating. Matlala, who is in jail, was implicated in those allegations.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, Cameron said the firearms belonged to businessman Vusimuzi Xaba, not Matlala.

“I mentioned the wrong Vusimuzi in terms of the firearms illegally stored at one of her [Mkhize] properties,” he said. “They were illegally stored. They were not meant to be there. By mistake I mentioned the wrong Vusimuzi. I said Vusimuzi Matlala instead of Vusimuzi Xaba.”

Mkhize’s lawyers Nefuri Attorneys demanded an apology and the withdrawal of the allegations by Cameron, saying the statement was made without valid claims.

“The statements were made with reckless disregard for their truthfulness and authenticity,” the letter read. “It is common cause to say that as a leader and public representative and MP, you are duty-bound to ensure your public statements are accurate and do not unjustly harm others.

“Your failure to verify the veracity of the claims you mentioned constitutes a gross deliberate or negligent violation of our client's rights under South African law, including the common law of defamation and her constitutional rights to dignity and reputation under section 10 and 16 of the constitution.

“Our client is a respected businesswoman who strives to live an honest life and you drew her to malicious unfounded, gruesome events she has no knowledge of.”

Despite his retraction, Mkhize's lawyers demanded Cameron apologise publicly on X and other media platforms.

“Your retraction that the allegations were false, without basis and verification and lacked authenticity, and you deeply regret you made them.”

