Former KwaZulu-Natal schoolgirl Paige Bell, who signed up to crew on luxury yachts, has been murdered.
Police in the Bahamas have arrested another crew member, a Mexican man aged 39, in connection with her death on July 3 on the “Far From It” superyacht. He appeared in court briefly on Wednesday where bail was denied, according to news reports there.
She had been planning to return home to celebrate her 21st birthday on July 14 with family and friends.
This is according to the crew of the motor yacht “Sweet Emocean” on which she had worked as a stewardess until December. They have launched a GoFundMe campaign to help her family.
“Paige was more than a teammate, she was family. Her radiant spirit, infectious laughter, and boundless compassion made an unforgettable impact on everyone lucky enough to know her. Whether it was long days at sea or quiet moments under the stars, she brought light and warmth wherever she went,” they shared.
The crowdfunding campaign in honour of Bell, who they called “a beautiful soul”, has so far raised US $44,631 (about R792,587) from 542 donations.
The Hillcrest high school near Durban has also paid tribute to her, saying she would be remembered “as an incredibly special young lady who was the happiest, most bubbly person.” She matriculated there in 2022.
Her sister Chelsey Jacobs, in a Facebook post shared by Palma Yacht Crew, said their parents Michelle and John Bell had flown to the Bahamas “to begin the painful process of not only bringing their baby girl home, but also seeking justice for the monster that took her life.”
Thanking donors for their pledges, she said: “We are devastated beyond words, and now we must also navigate complex and costly legal proceedings in a foreign country, something far beyond our family’s financial means. We are grateful for your love, support, and solidarity during this incredibly difficult time.”
'A beautiful soul': South African murdered on luxury yacht in Bahamas, days before 21st birthday
Image: Crew and Concierge via Facebook
TimesLIVE
