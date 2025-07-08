Zungula lays public protector complaint against Mchunu

African Transformation Movement (ATM) parliamentary leader Vuyo Zungula has laid a complaint with the public protector against police minister Senzo Mchunu over the damning allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Mkhwanazi accused senior law enforcement officials, including Mchunu, of interfering in cases police are investigating and protecting tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

In a letter to the office of the public protector, Zungula described this as one of the most flagrant episodes of executive misconduct, political interference and abuse of power.

“These revelations point to nothing less than a direct capture of police power for private and political protection,” Zungula said.

“This is not merely a policy or operational concern. It is an ethical and legal emergency. If such interference is allowed to continue without consequences, the public's faith in the rule of law and the legitimacy of our democratic institutions will be destroyed.”