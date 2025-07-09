A Namibian who swallowed 68 "bullets" filled with cocaine has been sentenced to a prison term.
Pauline Mbangula, 30, was arrested in September shortly after landing from São Paulo in Brazil at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg. A medical examination confirmed the drugs in her stomach and she was later made to release them.
"At the time of her arrest, she claimed she was taken to Brazil by a man she recently met under false pretences they were going on holiday," said national police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe.
When she arrived in Brazil, she realised she had been duped.
She was forced to swallow the drugs and traffic them to South Africa.
Mbangula has been sentenced to eight years imprisonment for drug dealing, of which three years were suspended.
In the past year, more than 22 drug mules have been arrested by police at OR Tambo International Airport.
Mathe said the regular arrests of drug mules should send a stern warning that police are always on high alert to clamp down on criminality.
"The police service is warning young women not to fall prey to drug trafficking syndicates as this has dire consequences."
TimesLIVE
Women urged not to fall prey to drug traffickers as Namibian is jailed
Image: SAPS
A Namibian who swallowed 68 "bullets" filled with cocaine has been sentenced to a prison term.
Pauline Mbangula, 30, was arrested in September shortly after landing from São Paulo in Brazil at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg. A medical examination confirmed the drugs in her stomach and she was later made to release them.
"At the time of her arrest, she claimed she was taken to Brazil by a man she recently met under false pretences they were going on holiday," said national police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe.
When she arrived in Brazil, she realised she had been duped.
She was forced to swallow the drugs and traffic them to South Africa.
Mbangula has been sentenced to eight years imprisonment for drug dealing, of which three years were suspended.
In the past year, more than 22 drug mules have been arrested by police at OR Tambo International Airport.
Mathe said the regular arrests of drug mules should send a stern warning that police are always on high alert to clamp down on criminality.
"The police service is warning young women not to fall prey to drug trafficking syndicates as this has dire consequences."
TimesLIVE
'Drug mule with cocaine in stomach' arrested at Cape Town airport
Two passengers arrested with 'kilos of cocaine' at OR Tambo International
Another drug trafficker busted at OR Tambo
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos