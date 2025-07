The South African Police Service (SAPS) is set to destroy 12 499 firearms in Vanderbijlpark on Wednesday.

The firearms, parts, and ammunition were seized during various policing activities, including operation shanela, and subsequently forfeited to the State. Of these, 9,748 are handguns, 1 334 are rifles, 872 are shotguns, and 45 are combination firearms.

SowetanLIVE