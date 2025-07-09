Trump's tariffs will cost SA over 70,000 jobs

Tau said the South African government has since reached out to the US for meetings. "There has been contact with the US trade representative and the US embassy because the letter (from Trump) indicated that there is room for discussion."
Frank Blackmore, a KPMG economist, said the SA government needs to act with urgency.
Trade, Industry and Competition minister Parks Tau says US president Donald Trump's announcement to increase tariffs on SA goods entering that country came as a surprise after SA delegation had held cordial talks with their US counterparts in Angola last week.
Experts are predicting that more than 70,000 jobs in the citrus, automotive and steel sectors will be at risk should the US ahead with his 30% import tariff hikes against SA.
This is according to Entrepreneurship to the Point (ETTP), a group of small businesses which seeks to create economic inclusion through entrepreneurship. The Trump administration announced on Monday that the tariffs will come into effect on August 1. The move could severely undercut the competitiveness of SA goods in the US market.
But Tau said Trump's decision would impact markets differently as the government was already seeking alternative markets, such as China which has offered duty free access to some SA products.
Tau revealed that during negotiation in Luanda last week between his deputy minister Zuko Godlimpi and Assistant United States Trade Representative responsible for Africa, Connie Hamilton, the US delegation told SA that it was developing a template for trade with African countries.
"We were working on those basis. We were surprised by the developments."
Tau said the South African government has since reached out to the US for meetings. "There has been contact with the US trade representative and the US embassy because the letter (from Trump) indicated that there is room for discussion."
But experts warn that if the SA government is unable to negotiate the tariffs down, thousands of jobs could be lost.
Shaun Theunissen from ETTP said the tariffs come at a time when residents are already battling in the country’s depressed economy.
“[People are struggling with] rising food prices, high unemployment, and the lingering effect of energy and water instability,” he said. “A 31% duty on key exports like citrus, steel, and auto parts isn’t just a trade issue, it’s an issue that threatens the livelihoods of ordinary South Africans.”
Theunissen said more than 70,000 jobs could be at risk.
Theunissen said ordinary South Africans will bear the brunt.
“Exporters often rely on revenue from international sales to fund production, staff salaries, and future investments. Disruptions to export flows mean revenue dries up, but costs remain — leading to cash flow crises, retrenchments, or even business closures. These tariffs risk reversing that momentum, putting transformation gains at risk,” he said.
Frank Blackmore, a KPMG economist, said the SA government needs to act with urgency.
“We need to find out what they need from SA, where we can compromise and find out where we can make a difference to get a better trade deal on the table,” he said. “This will probably take place over the next month. So we should be trying to resolve our trade issues with the American administration, but at the same time, also be looking for alternative markets.”
University of Johannesburg economist Peter Baur said the new tariffs could have a negative effect on SA’s already low GDP.
“Our GDP growth is about 1%, which is insufficient to create enough jobs in the economy, “he said. “This situation is compounded by the uncertainty surrounding the American trade agreement. If the proposed tariffs are implemented, it will further exacerbate the problem, leaving businesses unsure about their futures.”
Baur said the strained political relationship between SA and the US was not helping the economy.
“Political developments matter. Stronger relations with the US can help restore investor confidence and allow cash inflows that boost growth. That should be SA’s mission now.”
Martlé Keyter, the CEO of operations for the Motor Industry Staff Association, said the retail motor industry, in which the association is the majority trade union, is already struggling amid the uncertainty of tariff percentage increases.
The union is experiencing an increase in employers closing their doors, restructuring in terms of Section 189 of the Labour Relations Act or embarking on short time, she said.
