State pursues domestic violence case against Ncobo despite complainant's u-turn

The state has refused to withdraw a domestic violence case against PSL's general manager Ace Ncobo, 58, despite his 27-year-old partner saying she no longer wants to continue with the matter after laying a complaint with police.
Ncobo, who launched a foundation that focuses on addressing the root causes of gender-based violence (GBV) in November, appeared in the Kempton Park magistrate’s court on Tuesday for a charge of common assault.
Ncobo, who is married, was living with the complainant at the time of the incident. His wife was in court, and the couple left the court together. A protection order granted to his partner remains in effect.
According to the charge sheet, Ncobo, slapped the complainant several times during an argument on June 28. He was arrested but the complainant withdrew the case last Monday, and said she does not mind him being released on bail.
The state has, however, opposed his release and questioned the validity of the withdrawal. Prosecutor Takalani Mukhumo argued that the statement was not filed via police channels and its authenticity needed to be verified.
“We don’t know how this statement was obtained. The complainant initially ran to the police, claiming she felt threatened. Now, suddenly, she says she doesn’t – and it doesn’t make sense,” he said .
Mukhumo also flagged that Ncobo was currently out on bail in a separate fraud matter being heard in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court, and a protection order granted to his partner remains in effect. “This [common assault] case happened while the accused was already out on bail in the Melville matter. What stops him from committing another offence while on bail again?” he argued.
National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said they viewed the allegations against Ncobo in a serious light, and will continue protecting victims of GBV hence they were not withdrawing the case.
"The prosecution will proceed with the case as per NPA’s directive not to withdraw domestic violence-related cases as a measure to promote the protection of complainants as dictated by the Domestic Violence Act, which aims at affording victims maximum protection."
During yesterday's proceedings, the court heard that the complainant submitted a withdrawal affidavit stating she no longer feared for her safety, and wanted to continue living with Ncobo. “He has never been violent throughout our six-year relationship. Despite this incident, I do not feel unsafe. I am withdrawing the charges and will not continue to testify against him,” the affidavit read.
State pursues domestic violence case against Ncobo despite complainant's u-turn
We have a duty to verify whether complainant is still at risk – NPA
According to Ncobo’s lawyer Adv Leon Khoza, Ncobo had not contacted the complainant since his arrest. “The complainant voluntarily made that statement without any influence, and that information comes from the State, not the defence,” he told the court.
Khoza, however, acknowledged that even in cases where the complainant withdraws, the State has the discretion to proceed with prosecution.
“Even if the complainant chooses to withdraw, the matter remains under investigation, and the State may still decide to pursue the case,” he said.
Magistrate Bella Letoaba ruled that Ncobo be released on warning, under strict conditions including compliance with the standing protection order and no interference with the complainant.
Mjonondwane said withdrawal statements in domestic violence cases are subject to scrutiny. “ The withdrawal statement is being investigated. "We are not yet certain how that statement was filed, where it was filed, and under which circumstances,” she said.
“As the state, we have a duty to verify whether the complainant is still at risk. The mere fact that a case was opened based on fear indicates that something occurred, and we must confirm whether anything has changed.”
The matter has been postponed to September 3 for further investigation.
