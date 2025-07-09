News

Speaker asks portfolio committees to investigate allegations against Mchunu

By Sowetan Reporter - 09 July 2025 - 13:35
Speaker Thoko Didiza.
Image: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images

National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza has asked the portfolio committees on police, justice and constitutional development and the joint standing committee on intelligence to look into allegations of interference made against police minister Senzo Mchunu.

“[The committees should] consider, on an urgent basis, in terms of their respective mandates the wide ranging allegations regarding security matters that have implications for the country’s national security made by the KZN police commissioner [Lt-Gen] Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, and report to the National Assembly,” said parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo on Wednesday.

“In relation to the debate requested by two political parties, the speaker believes that it would not be appropriate to hold such a debate, as these allegations remain unsubstantiated at this stage,” he said.

Mkhwanazi on Sunday accused senior law enforcement officials, including Mchunu, of interfering in cases police are investigating and protecting tenderpreneur Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala. 

Mkhwanazi said Mchunu had ties with people outside of the police force who influenced his decisions, including Matlala and Brown Magotsi from the North West.

On Wednesday, Mchunu denied any ties with Matlala who was awarded a R360m police contract in 2024. Mchunu said that he had “never spoken to him, or ever requested or received anything from him.”  “The minister did however, initiate a review of the SAPS tender awarded to him when suspicions of possible wrongdoing surfaced. It was the same tender which has since been terminated,” said Mchunu's spokesperson Kamogelo Mogotsi. 

