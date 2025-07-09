News

Police make breakthrough in Dr Sibanyoni's murder

09 July 2025 - 10:54
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter
Dr Nondumiso Sibanyoni was murdered eight months ago.
Image: Supplied

Police have made a breakthrough in the case of a Mpumalanga doctor who was gunned down outside a gym in Nelspruit nearly eight months ago.

Spokesperson for Mpumalanga police Brig Donald Mdhluli said they have arrested a 39-year-old man in connection with Dr Nondumiso Sibanyoni's murder. He said the man was arrested on Tuesday and is expected to appear before the Nelspruit magistrate's court on Wednesday.

Sibanyoni who worked at Rob Ferreira hospital, was shot dead around 5:30am on November 20 last year. 

“The police in Nelspruit as well as paramedics responded to a call and found the victim outside her car and she was unfortunately certified dead by medical personnel at the scene.

“The motive for her killing remains unknown,” Mdhluli said. 

He said the police cannot rule out the possibility of more arrests as the investigation continues.

However, we are still in pursuit of others that were involved in this senseless murder.
Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi

The acting provincial police commissioner in Mpumalanga Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi said the arrest showed her team's determination to combat gender based violence and femicide.

“At the time of the incident, [officers] promised that the investigation team will leave no stone unturned to get those responsible behind bars and we have delivered.

“However, we are still in pursuit of others that were involved in this senseless murder,” Mkhwanazi said.

