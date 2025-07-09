News

Police hunting murderers of ANC councillor in Tshwane

'Unknown suspects driving a white Nissan Almera allegedly shot the victim'

09 July 2025 - 13:48
Cllr Thabang Masemola.
Cllr Thabang Masemola.
Image: Supplied

Police are investigating the motive behind the killing of Thabang Masemola, an ANC ward councillor in Tshwane.

He was shot on Tuesday in Stoffel Park, Mamelodi.

Police spokesperson Cpt Tintswalo Sibeko confirmed that a case of murder has been opened after the shooting.

Unknown suspects driving a white Nissan Almera allegedly shot the victim. The investigation is now under way and no arrests have been made yet. The motive for the shooting is unknown,” Sibeko said.

The ANC spokesperson in Tshwane, Bafuze Yabo, said the party was dismayed at the murder of the 36-year-old and concerned about the spate of killings of Tshwane councillors, including Simphiwe Monthla, Esther Motumane and Tshepo Motaung.

“The lack of arrests in these cases and the successful prosecution of the perpetrators seems to have emboldened killers to kill even more councillors,” Yabo said. 

He called on the public not to post pictures of Masemola’s lifeless body.

SowetanLIVE

Police make breakthrough in Dr Sibanyoni's murder

Police have made a breakthrough in the case of a Mpumalanga doctor who was gunned down outside a gym in Nelspruit nearly eight months ago.
News
6 hours ago

Young man arrested after triple murder in Kariega

Anti-gang unit police have arrested a 22-year-old suspect in connection with two shooting incidents that claimed three lives and left two people ...
News
1 day ago

Siblings sentenced for 2020 principal killing

The Pietermaritzburg high court has sentenced two siblings to life imprisonment and an additional 28 years for the murder of a school principal in ...
News
5 hours ago

Police investigate triple murder in Mfuleni informal settlement

Cape Town police are investigating a triple murder in a shack in the Covid-19 informal settlement on Friday night.
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | I'll retain GNU if I become president - Paul Mashatile
Infamous Gupta family's Saxonwold compound goes under the hammer