Police are investigating the motive behind the killing of Thabang Masemola, an ANC ward councillor in Tshwane.
He was shot on Tuesday in Stoffel Park, Mamelodi.
Police spokesperson Cpt Tintswalo Sibeko confirmed that a case of murder has been opened after the shooting.
“Unknown suspects driving a white Nissan Almera allegedly shot the victim. The investigation is now under way and no arrests have been made yet. The motive for the shooting is unknown,” Sibeko said.
The ANC spokesperson in Tshwane, Bafuze Yabo, said the party was dismayed at the murder of the 36-year-old and concerned about the spate of killings of Tshwane councillors, including Simphiwe Monthla, Esther Motumane and Tshepo Motaung.
“The lack of arrests in these cases and the successful prosecution of the perpetrators seems to have emboldened killers to kill even more councillors,” Yabo said.
He called on the public not to post pictures of Masemola’s lifeless body.
Police hunting murderers of ANC councillor in Tshwane
'Unknown suspects driving a white Nissan Almera allegedly shot the victim'
