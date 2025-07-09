Over 64,000 mentions were recorded, with nearly 24,000 unique authors contributing to the conversation, indicating a widespread and organic discourse.
Normalisation of adult-minor sexual relations on the rise across social media platforms – Research
Image: Yuri Arcurs peopleimages.com
A report has revealed the normalisation of adult-minor relationships, where children above the age of 12 are said to be targeted for sexual exploitation, with just over 7,600 pregnancies recorded among 10–14-year-old girls in eThekwini, KZN.
The Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change (CABC) last week released a report titled The State of Child Predation Online, which analyses online discourse and digital behaviour that reveal how harmful narratives and exploitative content targeting children are spreading across social media platforms. The behaviour was tracked from June 2024 to May 2025.
The CABC’s investigation employed a multi-phase methodology rooted in social media analytics. Researchers used a keyword-based query system to track conversations related to child predation, statutory rape, teenage pregnancy, and the sexualisation of minors.
The data was collected, filtered, and analysed thematically to identify patterns, dominant narratives, and the social dynamics behind them.
Over 64,000 mentions were recorded, with nearly 24,000 unique authors contributing to the conversation, indicating a widespread and organic discourse.
One of the report’s findings is the increasing normalisation of adult-minor relationships, particularly involving girls aged 12 and older.
“Phrases such as ‘after 12 is lunch’ serve as coded language that users often use to indicate that after a girl reaches the age of 12, men can engage in sexual relations with the said girl,” the report said.
These expressions, often shared without consequence, reflect a broader societal shift in which the sexualisation of minors is becoming disturbingly commonplace, said the report.
The report also highlights the proliferation of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) on platforms such as X (formerly Twitter).
“Several accounts were identified that focused solely on the posting of images or videos of young children or school-going children which sexualised the children and/or were pornographic in nature,” the report said.
A small number of accounts were found to be responsible for the majority of CSAM-related posts, often featuring images of school-aged children in sexualised contexts. While these posts received minimal public engagement, their high view counts suggest a silent but active audience.
The CABC warns that this content is often shared using coded language and evades detection due to inconsistent moderation practices.
Teenage pregnancy was another dominant theme. The report notes that while many users called for the prosecution of adult men who impregnate minors, others blamed the girls themselves, suggesting they engaged in relationships for financial gain or social grants.
The CABC warns that this narrative “shifts accountability away from perpetrators and reinforces harmful stereotypes”.
The report also found religion and culture also featured prominently.
The Shembe church was criticised after a viral post showed a 55-year-old man marrying an 18-year-old girl. While legal, the incident sparked debate about power dynamics and morality.
“Several individuals alluded to the fact that the partner may be legally allowed to marry, however, that morally it is wrong,” the report found.
Child predation was not confined to any one race, religion, or community but is a systemic issue that requires urgent, multi-sectoral intervention, said the report.
The CABC called for stronger law enforcement, improved sex education, and greater accountability from social media platforms to curb the spread of harmful content and protect SA’s children.
