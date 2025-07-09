News

Mkhwanazi wouldn't make wild allegations: Steenhuisen

KZN top cop's claims 'need more action than we’ve seen to date', says DA leader

09 July 2025 - 17:15
DA leader John Steenhuisen says he has known KZN police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi for many years 'and I don't think he’s someone who makes wild, unsubstantiated allegations'. File photo.
DA leader John Steenhuisen says he has known KZN police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi for many years 'and I don't think he’s someone who makes wild, unsubstantiated allegations'. File photo.
Image: ER LOMBARD

DA leader John Steenhuisen says KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi wouldn't make “wild and unsubstantiated” allegations.

On Sunday, Mkhwanazi made damning allegations against senior law enforcement officials including police minister Senzo Mchunu, accusing them of interfering in cases police are investigating.

“Like all South Africans, I was completely shocked by these allegations,” Steenhuisen said in an interview with Newzroom Afrika. “I’ve known Mkhwanazi for many years as a KZN resident and I’ve known him for his work there. I don't think he’s someone who makes wild, unsubstantiated allegations. I regard the allegations as incredibly serious.” 

Steenhuisen said a full investigation should be conducted into those implicated.

“This is a very serious allegation, and it requires more action than we’ve seen to date. This requires a full parliamentary inquiry through the committee. Mkhwanazi should be given an opportunity to come to parliament and set out these allegations.

“It cannot be that we suffer from a huge crime problem in South Africa and have these allegations that underworld kingpins are being protected by the very people who should be at the forefront of putting them in jail. There’s no country in the world that would tolerate this, the government shouldn’t. The sooner the situation is clarified, the better it’s going to be.”

It is vital that the integrity of the country’s security services is safeguarded and that the rule of law is affirmed.
President Cyril Ramaphosa

He said Ramaphosa set the bar high when he fired former deputy minister Andrew Whitfield for an unauthorised trip to the US and more needs to be done on this matter.

Several political parties have rallied behind Mkhwanazi and called for the immediate suspension of Mchunu and the deputy national police commissioner for crime detection, Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya.

“The people of South Africa are deeply shaken by these allegations and are asking the right questions, like who’s watching the watchers and who’s keeping an eye on the top management of the police.

While Mchunu has denied all the allegations, Ramaphosa has assured the matter will receive the highest priority.

“It is vital that the integrity of the country’s security services is safeguarded and that the rule of law is affirmed,” Ramaphosa said. 

“All parties to this matter are called upon to exercise discipline and restraint. The trading of accusations and counteraccusations threatens to undermine public confidence and sow confusion. Furthermore, these actions damage the unity and focus of the police.”

TimesLIVE

SOWETAN SAYS | Mkhwanazi claims must be acted on

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi caused a stir in SA’s law enforcement, and the effects are felt nationwide.
Opinion
1 day ago

Gen Masemola tells why Mkhwanazi security was beefed up

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola says the reason they have beefed up security for KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner, Lt-Gen ...
News
4 hours ago

WATCH | Fikile Mbalula briefs media on Mkhwanazi allegations

ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula is set to brief the media on allegations made by KZN police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.
News
2 days ago

Zungula lays public protector complaint against Mchunu

African Transformation Movement parliamentary leader Vuyo Zungula has laid a complaint with the public protector against police minister Senzo Mchunu ...
News
8 hours ago

LISTEN | ‘Mkhwanazi may have ended his life in police’: O’Sullivan bristles

“Who authorised him to dress up in combat uniform, with a dozen men on either side of him to demonstrate he’s a tough guy and he’s going to take on ...
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | I'll retain GNU if I become president - Paul Mashatile
Infamous Gupta family's Saxonwold compound goes under the hammer