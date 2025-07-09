“The entire complaint is laced up with lies,” he concluded on Tuesday.
Mengo's claims 'laced with lies' -Mbenenge
Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge says high court secretary Andiswa Mengo, who has accused him of sexual harassment, consistently flirted back with him in their WhatsApp messages, even calling him handsome, cute and using terms of endearment.
Mbenenge has been in the Judicial Conduct Tribunal’s witness box for two days defending himself against allegations that he sexually harassed Mengo over eight months in 2021 and 2022.
She has testified that not only did he send her unwanted sexually explicit WhatsApp messages, but had attempted to solicit oral sex from her in his chambers and sent her a photo of his penis.
While Mbenenge has admitted to the hundreds of salacious written messages, he says they were not unwanted and that it was a mutual flirtation.
He has strenuously denied the alleged incident at his Mthatha high court chambers where Mengo said he had sought to solicit oral sex or that he sent her an explicit photo of his penis.
‘At his advanced age, it wasn't my responsibility to tell Mbenenge what is right and wrong’: Andiswa Mengo
“The entire complaint is laced up with lies,” he concluded on Tuesday.
The hearing ended abruptly after Mbenenge became agitated about Mengo having removed his portrait from the wall outside her office at the Makhanda high court because “suddenly she could no longer stand to look at this once-handsome face”.
She had testified it made her ill and faint to look at the portrait.
But Mbenenge said it was extraordinary that she had sat just seven metres from him during the six weeks the tribunal had at so far, without ill effect.
Mengo’s counsel, Nazreen Rajab-Budlender, strenuously objected, saying it was “extraordinary for a judge president to say this about a complainant in a sexual harassment case against him”.
“If I counted the number of times the complainant has shown emotion.
“She had to leave the hearing today as she was so emotional about what she was hearing.
“I have required her to sit here but now she is sitting between our two attorneys.
“To say she is sitting here and not fainting is extraordinary. To attack her on these grounds ...”
At this point, Mbenenge’s counsel, Muzi Sikhakhane, requested a nicotine break.
By 4.30pm, the tribunal had not yet reconvened.
Mbenenge said earlier he would not apologise for the messages which two consenting adults had agreed would remain clandestine.
But he said he would apologise to the public for the embarrassment their publication had caused.
In earlier evidence, he also said the claim of the penis photo was one of the most devastating things Mengo had said.
“We will sit here until the cows come out.
“We will not see this alleged pic of private parts taken while standing above a cubicle with white pubic hair like on the head.
“It pains me to have to be so explicit, but I have to defend myself.”
On Tuesday, Mbenenge again denied the view of gender-based violence expert Lisa Vetten that Mengo had explicitly or implicitly attempted to rebuff him more than 12 times by ignoring him, deferring his requests for nude photos or oral sex, or by saying “no” outright.
He went through the messages in detail, giving his understanding of the exchanges between them.
He said the messages had also to be seen in the context of her twice calling him cute and once handsome.
She had also kindled some warmth into their conversation by sometimes using his clan name Jola.
Mbenenge also rejected an interpretation that an emoji he sent her of a peeled banana suggested a circumcised penis.
He said it was merely meant to connote that he wanted to share something nice with her such as a banana.
He had also twice sent her an emoji of a syringe with liquid dripping out of it.
He initially denied that this held any sexual connotations, but finally conceded that he might have meant it that way.
One syringe emoji came after Mengo had informed him she was off sick at home due to stress.
He had said he wanted to “come and give you a boost” with the dripping syringe emoji.
Soon after that he had also talked about giving her a “rough ride”.
“Yes, I admit the talk was deeply sexual and it is possible I meant it [the syringe] sexually.”
The tribunal chair, retired judge Bernard Ngoepe, said he had to either admit or deny it and not say what he possibly meant
“I concede that it happened during a deeply sensual talk, so if you say I meant it as a penis I cannot deny that,” the judge president replied.
The hearing continues on Wednesday.
Ngoepe indicated he wanted the tribunal to complete its work this week, but that looks unlikely.
Mbenege still faces cross-examination from evidence leader Salome Scheepers.
