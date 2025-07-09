Police minister Senzo Mchunu has denied any ties with controversial businessman, Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala, who was awarded a R360m police contract in 2024.
On Wednesday morning Mchunu said that he had “never spoken to him, or ever requested or received anything from him.”
“The minister did however, initiate a review of the SAPS tender awarded to him when suspicions of possible wrongdoing surfaced. It was the same tender which has since been terminated,” said Mchunu's spokesperson Kamogelo Mogotsi.
This is after Kwa Zulu-Natal provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi accused senior law enforcement officials, including Mchunu, of interfering in cases police are investigating and protecting tenderpreneur Matlala, during a briefing on Sunday.
Mkhwanazi said Mchunu had ties with people outside of the police force who influenced his decisions, including Matlala and Brown Magotsi from the North West.
Mkhwanazi said a political killings task team was disbanded as a result of the influence of Mogotsi on Mchunu.
The minister had previously denied knowing Magotsi [Brown], but later changed his tune.
“Whilst the minister knows and has met Mr. Brown Mogotsi, he is just a comrade and not an associate of the minister. The minister has never requested or received anything from him,” said Mchunu's spokesperson.
Since Mkhwanazi revealed these allegations on Sunday, National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza said she had received two letters from two political parties demanding an urgent debate on issues raised by the Lt-Gen.
Mchunu denies ties to Matlala, says Brown is 'just a comrade'
Image: Freddy Mavunda
“In addition, the chairperson of the portfolio committee on police [Ian Cameron] has written to the speaker seeking guidance on how the committee should address these matters, as they fall within its oversight responsibilities,” said parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo.
Mothapo said the speaker was considering all of these matters.
SowetanLIVE
