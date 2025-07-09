News

Mbenenge defends late texts to secretary

Eastern Cape judge says messaging Mengo about her kids after hours was not inappropriate

09 July 2025 - 12:20
Nandi Ntini Social Justice News Reporter
Eastern Cape Judge President Selby Mbenenge appears at the Judicial Conduct Tribunal at the Capital Hotel, Empire, Sandton, Johannesburg.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge has defended his actions of messaging Andiswa Mengo after working hours and asking about the number of children she had, saying there was nothing wrong with that.

This was after the two had a conversation during the day which Mbenenge later continued in the evening after they had long knocked off.

“Nothing precluded me from continuing with the conversation,” he said in response to Adv Jennifer Scheepers, the evidence leader in the matter. He added that while he could have sent it during lunch or working hours, he only found the time in the evening.

Scheepers had asked him why he had continued with the conversation of asking the complainant about how many children she has.

Mbenenge is at the centre of an inquiry into sexual harassment allegations he is alleged to have directed towards Mengo, a judges' secretary.

During the questioning, Scheepers asked Mbenenge if he did see that it was inappropriate for him to ask about her children and their age difference.

“I asked her about the age difference between her and her daughter because I was trying to get her age. However, I don't think it was inappropriate for me to ask. This is more of an issue of social skill and etiquette.”

Mbengene also conceded that

their professional boundaries were now crossed during this conversation.

SowetanLIVE

