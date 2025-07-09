Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge has defended his actions of messaging Andiswa Mengo after working hours and asking about the number of children she had, saying there was nothing wrong with that.
This was after the two had a conversation during the day which Mbenenge later continued in the evening after they had long knocked off.
“Nothing precluded me from continuing with the conversation,” he said in response to Adv Jennifer Scheepers, the evidence leader in the matter. He added that while he could have sent it during lunch or working hours, he only found the time in the evening.
Scheepers had asked him why he had continued with the conversation of asking the complainant about how many children she has.
Mbenenge is at the centre of an inquiry into sexual harassment allegations he is alleged to have directed towards Mengo, a judges' secretary.
During the questioning, Scheepers asked Mbenenge if he did see that it was inappropriate for him to ask about her children and their age difference.
“I asked her about the age difference between her and her daughter because I was trying to get her age. However, I don't think it was inappropriate for me to ask. This is more of an issue of social skill and etiquette.”
Mbengene also conceded that
their professional boundaries were now crossed during this conversation.
SowetanLIVE
Mbenenge defends late texts to secretary
Eastern Cape judge says messaging Mengo about her kids after hours was not inappropriate
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge has defended his actions of messaging Andiswa Mengo after working hours and asking about the number of children she had, saying there was nothing wrong with that.
This was after the two had a conversation during the day which Mbenenge later continued in the evening after they had long knocked off.
“Nothing precluded me from continuing with the conversation,” he said in response to Adv Jennifer Scheepers, the evidence leader in the matter. He added that while he could have sent it during lunch or working hours, he only found the time in the evening.
Scheepers had asked him why he had continued with the conversation of asking the complainant about how many children she has.
Mbenenge is at the centre of an inquiry into sexual harassment allegations he is alleged to have directed towards Mengo, a judges' secretary.
During the questioning, Scheepers asked Mbenenge if he did see that it was inappropriate for him to ask about her children and their age difference.
“I asked her about the age difference between her and her daughter because I was trying to get her age. However, I don't think it was inappropriate for me to ask. This is more of an issue of social skill and etiquette.”
Mbengene also conceded that
their professional boundaries were now crossed during this conversation.
SowetanLIVE
Mengo's claims 'laced with lies' -Mbenenge
Complainant in sexual harassment case against judge Mbenenge tells of threats, missing data
‘At his advanced age, it wasn't my responsibility to tell Mbenenge what is right and wrong’: Andiswa Mengo
Judge president denies sending explicit photos to Mengo
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos