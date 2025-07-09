Man directing traffic at ‘faulty’ intersection is arrested

Johannesburg metropolitan police department (JMPD) officers have arrested a "traffic pointsman" who was directing motorists at an intersection.
The 32-year-old man was charged with tampering with municipal infrastructure and impersonating a traffic officer.
"The officers were en route to their afternoon point duty when they observed the individual switching off traffic lights at the intersection of Albertina Sisulu Road and 8th Street in Kensington. The suspect proceeded to direct traffic," the JMPD said.
"Officers immediately intervened, removing the individual from the intersection. When questioned, the suspect said he needed money."
Homeless people directing traffic for money from grateful motorists are a common sight at busy traffic intersections when the robots are out due to faults or load-shedding.
The metro insists only trained traffic controllers are allowed to do so or safety reasons.
"The JMPD continues to urge motorists to exercise caution and avoid giving money to unauthorised individuals directing traffic. As the incident highlights, such individuals may resort to illegal activities, including tampering with essential infrastructure in an attempt to solicit money."
The JMPD encouraged residents to report similar incidents or suspicious behaviour by calling 011 375 5911 or 0800 002 587.
Image: JMPD
