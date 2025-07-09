“During the bail application, the investigating officer, Moses Semosa, testified, stating that an eyewitness had seen the accused going to his place with the deceased on May 31 around 4pm. The accused denied killing [Fose], stating that he [didn’t] know the deceased. [He] further said that the state should check his phone records as he was in Daveyton [Ekurhuleni] to meet his friends ...” said Mjonondwane.
“The accused called his girlfriend to give testimony that they were together on May 31 after 7pm, and spent the night together, further stating that the accused never left her sight. This was contrary to the analysis of the accused’s cellphone records that linked his phone to a [cellphone] tower in Kagiso around 8pm.
“The court also heard evidence from his parole officer, Neo Lakaje, who upon getting details about his phone being placed in Daveyton, told the court that he violated his parole conditions as he never obtained prior permission to be in another jurisdiction.”
The case was postponed to July 11 for further investigations.
Man accused of murdering Likhona Fose freed on R5,000 bail
Image: Veli Nhlapo
The Roodepoort magistrate’s court has granted bail to a parolee accused of killing 14-year-old Likhona Fose, whose half-naked and mutilated body was discovered on a field at Durban Deep, Johannesburg, in June, the National Prosecuting Authority said on Wednesday.
Spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said murder accused Mduduzi Trevor Mnisi, 39, was granted R5,000 bail.
Mnisi, who was sentenced to 18 years in jail for attempted murder and robbery, was released on parole in December 2018.
Image: Gauteng Education
