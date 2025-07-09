News

Man accused of murdering Likhona Fose freed on R5,000 bail

By Sowetan Reporter - 09 July 2025 - 19:28
Mduduzi Trevor Mnisi who is accused of killing and mutilating 14-year-old Likhona Fose.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The Roodepoort magistrate’s court has granted bail to a parolee accused of killing 14-year-old Likhona Fose, whose half-naked and mutilated body was discovered on a field at Durban Deep, Johannesburg, in June, the National Prosecuting Authority said on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said murder accused Mduduzi Trevor Mnisi, 39, was granted R5,000 bail.

Mnisi, who was sentenced to 18 years in jail for attempted murder and robbery, was released on parole in December 2018.

Likhona Fose, a grade 8 pupil at Ikusasalethu Secondary School in Braamfischerville, went missing. She was found dead a day later.
Image: Gauteng Education

“During the bail application, the investigating officer, Moses Semosa, testified, stating that an eyewitness had seen the accused going to his place with the deceased on May 31 around 4pm. The accused denied killing [Fose], stating that he [didn’t] know the deceased. [He] further said that the state should check his phone records as he was in Daveyton [Ekurhuleni] to meet his friends ...” said Mjonondwane.

“The accused called his girlfriend to give testimony that they were together on May 31 after 7pm, and spent the night together, further stating that the accused never left her sight. This was contrary to the analysis of the accused’s cellphone records that linked his phone to a [cellphone] tower in Kagiso around 8pm.

“The court also heard evidence from his parole officer, Neo Lakaje, who upon getting details about his phone being placed in Daveyton, told the court that he violated his parole conditions as he never obtained prior permission to be in another jurisdiction.”

The case was postponed to July 11 for further investigations.

SowetanLIVE

