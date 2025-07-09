News

KZN security guards who staged CIT heist sentenced to 15 years in prison

By TIMESLIVE - 09 July 2025 - 12:18
The Hawks in KZN have secured the conviction of five security guards who staged a cash-in-transit robbery. Two of the men were sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment. File photo.
The Hawks in KZN have secured the conviction of five security guards who staged a cash-in-transit robbery. Two of the men were sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment. File photo.
Image: SAPS

KwaZulu-Natal security guards Phakamani Myaka, 37, and Muzikayifani Khoza, 40, have been sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment for fraud after they staged a cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery.

Hawks provincial spokesperson Lt-Col Simphiwe Mhlongo said five security guards were transporting cash to the pension pay point at Mpolweni Reserve in Ndwedwe on October 11 2021.

While on route they claimed they were accosted by suspects who disarmed them and robbed them of an undisclosed amount of cash. The cash van was set alight and the "suspects" fled the scene. A case of CIT robbery was reported at Ndwedwe police station and the docket was allocated to the Hawks from the Durban serious organised crime investigation unit.

Mhlongo said preliminary investigations revealed the robbery was staged and all the  security guards were involved. An amount of R60,000 was recovered from them and they were arrested. They appeared in court and were released on bail.

Two of the accused died in separate incidents while out on bail.  Myaka and Khoza were sentenced on Tuesday. It wasn't immediately clear what happened to the fifth guard.

Myaka was further sentenced to three years' imprisonment for defeating the ends of justice. His sentence will run concurrently and the two were declared unfit to possess a firearm.

TimesLIVE

CIT suspects granted bail caught while bombing another van

After the robbery in Ekangala, Tshwane, police recovered one of the getaway cars and more than 100 rounds of ammunition.
News
1 month ago

One man shot dead, another injured during attempted CIT heist

A robbery suspect was killed and another was injured during an attempted cash in transit robbery near White River in Mpumalanga on Thursday afternoon.
News
1 month ago

CIT bomber's body found in pieces, scattered

Police forensic teams combing the scene of the botched cash-in-transit heist last week were stunned to find pieces of human flesh in people's yards ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | I'll retain GNU if I become president - Paul Mashatile
Infamous Gupta family's Saxonwold compound goes under the hammer